Countdown to Carnival’s Mardi Gras: Suites and Loft 19

It’s only four more days until Mardi Gras sails for the first time. Each day this week, we will feature a different area of the hotly anticipated Carnival Cruise ship and examine why this ship has become one of the most popular cruise ships around.

Guests onboard Mardi Gras will have a large variety of new and exciting things to experience, such as the first Roller Coaster at Sea ‘BOLT’, guest favorites such as the adults-only retreat Serenity, a new class of premium suites called the Excel-class suites, and now, a whole new retreat-experience called ‘Loft 19’.

Carnival Mardi Gras’ New Excel Class Suites

Mardi Gras has no less than 180 suites onboard which are all entitled to such things as an amenities package, priority boarding and debarkation, priority main dining room seating, plush bathrobes, and bottled water upon arrival. However, with the introduction of the premium Excel-suites Carnival is taking the amenities a step further.

Mardi Gras will see the introduction of a new class of suites, the Excel suites. Guests that have booked one of the 32 Excel class suites have exclusive access to the ships newest private retreat ‘Loft 19,’ a dedicated concierge phone line, guaranteed specialty dining times, complimentary soda package, room service and laundry, sparkling wine, fresh fruit basket upon arrival, and upgraded bathroom amenities.

The new premium level Carnival Excel Suites are divided into four different categories and consist of 32 suites in total:

Carnival Excel Presidential Suites: Located on Deck 17, the Carnival Excel Presidential Suites are two of the most spacious suites in the fleet, offering the most expansive balconies on any Carnival ship with spectacular views and with a hot tub and shower on the balcony.

Carnival Excel Aft Suites: These stunning suites consist of 12 staterooms overlooking Summer Landing and offering separate living and sleeping areas with large balconies offering impressive ocean views, as well as a heated outdoor hot tub and seating areas for al fresco dining and relaxing.

Carnival Excel Corner Suite – This unit includes twelve suites on the port and starboard sides of the ship, each with its sleeping area, lounge area, and wraparound balcony with seating and dining areas.

Carnival Excel Suite – Six suites located on Decks 10, 11, and 12. Each features sleeping, eating, and relaxing areas. A dining area and loungers are provided on the balconies.

Mardi Gras Aft Excel Suite (Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Loft 19- A New Luxury Private Retreat

‘Loft 19’ is a brand new concept for Carnival Cruise Line modeled after private retreats in the world’s most luxurious hotels. Although Excel-suite guests have unlimited access to ‘Loft 19’, guests still need to reserve and pay for the use of the Cabanas.

‘Loft 19’ will have an infinity pool, full bar service, 108 sun loungers, and 12 cabanas. The cabanas will be fully stocked with beverages, plush robes and chilled towels, fresh fruit, lunch delivery, and a dedicated concierge service. Everything you need for a relaxing day.

Guests who are not staying in an Excel suite can reserve their Cabana on embarkation day by dialing 1909 or at the Loft 19 reception desk in person. The pricing for a Cabana per day is $500 for a limited time during the pre-inaugural cruises, the usual price will be $650

Keep in mind that Excel suite guests have priority booking, so you’ll have to be quick on your feet to get a Cabana for a day. The exclusive enclave will be open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Check out the ‘Loft 19’ video that Carnival Ambassador John Heald shared this week.

Mardi Gras Loft 19 (Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Mardi Gras 148 More Suites

Besides the 32 Excel suites, the ship has another 148 suites spread out over the vessel. Many of these will be familiar to guests that have sailed on board Carnival’s ships before as they include the Ocean Suites, Havana Suites, Family Harbor Suites, and Cloud 9 Spa Suites.

Ocean Suites –The ocean suites, by far the most numerous onboard Mardi Gras, separate sleeping and lounging areas with an ergonomically friendly design.

–The ocean suites, by far the most numerous onboard Mardi Gras, separate sleeping and lounging areas with an ergonomically friendly design. Tropics-inspired Havana Suites – These suites have private patios with a swing chair and direct access to The Lanai.

– These suites have private patios with a swing chair and direct access to The Lanai. Extra-roomy Family Harbor Suites – These suites are located within a dedicated family zone on Deck 4 midship, the Family Harbor Lounge. The Family Harbor accommodations offer various staterooms in a nautical décor, large-scale windows, and toddler benches.

– These suites are located within a dedicated family zone on Deck 4 midship, the Family Harbor Lounge. The Family Harbor accommodations offer various staterooms in a nautical décor, large-scale windows, and toddler benches. Cloud 9 Spa Suites – there are six Cloud 9 Spa suites with special spa privileges such as two fitness classes, access to the ship’s Thermal Suite, and a scrub kit.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

No matter what you’re looking for, if it’s rest and relaxation in Loft 19, some Latin fun in the Havana bar area, family fun in the Family Harbor suites, a relaxing Spa experience, or experience Mardi Gras in one of the great guest rooms, she has something for everyone!

On July 31, guests will be able to enjoy Mardi Gras for the very first time as she sails from her homeport of Port Canaveral. Her first voyage will see Mardi Gras visit San Juan in Puerto Rico, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, and Nassau in the Bahamas. Stay tuned for more updates on Mardi Gras this week on Cruise Hive, as we explore every detail of the Carnival Cruise Ship.