Countdown to Carnival’s Mardi Gras: Bars and Lounges

This week we look forward to what’s in store onboard Mardi Gras. Much has been said about Carnival’s first of three mega-ships, and her first sailing is fast approaching.

Let’s be honest a countdown to Mardi Gras would not be complete without looking at what we can expect from the ship’s bars and lounges. From the massive and awe-inspiring new three-deck Atrium, The Punchliner Comedy Club, and Piano bar 88 in Grand Central, the all-new Fortune Teller bar in the French Quarter, to the 2-story Red Frog Tiki and Alchemy Bars, two all-time favorites for Carnival guests.

Grand Central

When Carnival Cruise Line started the design process for Mardi Gras, they got one thing right straight from the start; dividing the vessel up into different zones. One of these is the Grand Central zone, with the colossal Atrium lobby as the main focal point, not just for Grand Central but also for the entire ship.

Atrium (Render: Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

During the day, the area will be a place for people to relax, enjoy a coffee, or other drinks; by night, the entire area changes into the perfect place for a night out. Spread out over deck 6-7- and 8, Grand Central is one of the biggest entertainment venues at sea.

Deck 6 forward gives you access to the Punchliner Comedy Club, Piano Bar 88, Mardi Gras Theatre, and the Center Stage Bar. In line with the Atrium, there is Javablue Cafe and Cherry on Top, while the aft part brings you to the French Quarter.

Deck 7 of Grand Central is the place to be for those that like to place a bet as stretched out from the Atrium to the Mardi Gras theatre is the casino. Towards the aft of the ship, you will find the famous Alchemy Bar and the Limelight Lounge. On deck eight, we get to another fan favorite, Havana Bar, the authentic Cuban cafe with live music in the evenings, which, after midnight, transforms into a Latin disco.

As we see it, Grand Central will become one of the most popular areas onboard Mardi Gras. There are so many entertainment areas, bars, and lounges in this area it will take a few days to get the most out of it. But, that’s not all! Next up, The French Quarter.

French Quarter

While not as big as Grand Central, the French Quarter is undoubtedly something worth checking out. One bar that fits this perfectly is a new concept to Carnival, Fortune Teller, something Carnival calls ‘a place where anything may just be possible.’ Think drinks like the all-black New Moon, the changes-color-before-your-eyes Abracadabra, and the Golden Galaxy… A drink made with real gold.

Rendering By: Carnival Cruise Line

Of course, Carnival could not have the French Quarter and not have a Jazz bar. For that, go to the Brass Magnolia. This bar will be something special with cocktails like the Hurricane cocktail or the Sazerac, music from a Jazz Trio, and decor straight out of New Orleans.

La Piazza

Located at Mardi Gras’ La Piazza Italian-inspired zone is the Bar Della Rosa. This bar is located inside and outside offering stunning ocean views with comfy lounge sofas. Guests can enjoy classic Italian cocktails including Aperol Spritz, Italian wines sourced from regions across the country, Italian beers, as well as espresso and cappuccinos, all made with Lavazza coffee.

If you find yourself on Deck 8 of Mardi Gras, make it a plan to stop by Bar Della Rosa to enjoy some Italian favorite cocktails (Aperol Spritz, anyone?) and some fresh ocean air. #ChooseFun pic.twitter.com/OXFK8nDoa1 — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) July 26, 2021

Summer Landing, Lido & Open Decks

While Grand Central and the French Quarter will be highlights for many that enjoy a night out, it doesn’t mean that Carnival has forgotten about the rest of Mardi Gras. The cruise line has managed to cram fun into every corner of the vessel.

We find Guy Fieri’s newest BBQ restaurant and bar on summer landing: Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse | Brewhouse. Besides some awesome BBQ from the special smokers, the bar will be serving up homebrewed, yes that means made onboard Mardi Gras, Parched Pig craft brews including a smoked porter, a farmhouse ale, a hoppy IPA, and a toasted amber ale all brewed a few feet from your table.

Talk about fresh brew! Next to this, we also find the Heroes Tribute Lounge, Carnival’s way of honoring veterans onboard.

Renderings By: Carnival Cruise Line

On the Lido Deck, deck 16, we find the Tides Pool Bar on the aft end of the ship, while towards the forward part, we find the Red Frog Tiki Bar. Two levels of South Pacific-themed cocktails set against a brightly colored island-inspired décor add a new twist to Carnival’s traditional poolside bar.

Mardi Gras Sails on Saturday!

No matter where you go onboard Mardi Gras, you will find a bar and some form of entertainment. By the looks of things, when Mardi Gras sails from Port Canaveral for the first time on July 31 on her cruise to San Juan, Amber Cove, and Nassau, guests will not be bored for one second.