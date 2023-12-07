Costa Cruises Unveils Festive Fares for Holiday Sailings

Costa Cruises has launched a Christmas Sale, offering an enticing opportunity to explore Europe and South America at highly competitive fares onboard the Costa Cruises ships for those in North America.

The seasonal promotion includes select sailings in the Mediterranean, northern Europe, and South America. The booking window remains open until December 21, 2023, presenting a perfect gift option for the holidays.

Celebrate the Season with Costa’s Flagship

Costa Cruises has some of the youngest, and most exciting cruise ships sailing in the fleet, including its flagship vessels, the 185,000 gross tons, 5,224-guest Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana. Both Excel-class cruise ships have been included in a special promotion that Costa Cruises is running over the next couple of weeks.

The promo includes several cruises sailing in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and South America in 2023 and 2024, at reduced rates if booked before December 21, 2023. Besides the two flagship cruise ships, cruises are also available for booking onboard Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna, and Costa Pacifica.

“What better way to embrace the holidays than by gifting yourself or loved ones the joy of travel while taking advantage of the amazing rates on some of Costa’s most popular cruises,” said Ruben Perez, general manager for Costa Cruises North America.

Costa Toscana Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: ODIN Daniel / Shutterstock)

“With Costa’s limited-time Christmas Sale, travelers can take a last-minute vacation or start planning ahead for 2024. The toughest decision is whether to visit the vibrant cultures of South America, sunshine of the Med or incredible scenery of northern Europe.”

Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana are the same class of cruise ships as Carnival’ Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and the recently delivered Carnival Jubilee.

There are more connections with Carnival, as those booking a cruise onboard Costa Firenze will be some of the last to see the vessel in its current form before she is handed over to Carnival Cruise Line. Costa Firenze will become part of the Carnival “Fun Italian Style” program starting next year.

Mediterranean Voyages: A Sun-Kissed Adventure

The cruises on offer in the special promo include a variety of destinations in Europe and South America.

The Mediterranean cruises feature destinations like Italy, Spain, Croatia, Greece, France, Turkey, and Morocco, onboard Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Costa Smeralda, and Costa Toscana. Departures are available from Barcelona, Marseilles, Genoa, Savona, and Civitavecchia, with cruise lengths varying from five to 16 days.

Costa Serena Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: PhotoExpozure / Shutterstock)

The Northern Europe itinerary includes destinations like Norway, Germany, and Denmark onboard the 133,019 gross tons Costa Diadema, The seven-day cruises are available from May to June 2024.

South American cruises will offer an immersive experience in Brazil and Argentina, an area where Costa has been operating for many years. Cruises set sail from the beautiful Rio de Janeiro and Santos, near Sao Paolo, ranging from six to eight days.

South American cruises will be available onboard the Costa Diadema, and the 114,500 gross tons Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa, sailing between January and April 2024.