Costa Cruises Releases New Winter Itinerary for Flagship

Carnival-owned Costa Cruises has released a new itinerary for its latest flagship for its fleet, Costa Toscana, as a 2022-23 week-long itinerary sailing to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

From December 17, 2022, through March 11, 2023, 180,000 gross ton Costa Toscana will cruise a featured itinerary, to include flights with two-day calls in Dubai, Muscat, and Abu Dhabi.

Costa Toscana’s New Winter Itinerary

As the line’s 2021-built flagship, Costa Toscana will begin sailing its new winter 2022-23 itinerary beginning December 17, 2022, making two-day and one-night calls in Dubai, Muscat, and Abu Dhabi.

Through March 11, 2023, the flagship’s week-long winter itinerary will offer a “flight+cruise” package, providing guests convenience without worry about transfers to get to the ship or airport luggage arrival.

This Costa Toscana week-long itinerary to the United Arab Emirates and Oman will also allow guests who are not vaccinated to join and enjoy this cruise option, per Costa Cruises’ updated health protocols.

Currently, fully vaccinated guests will be able to embark on this itinerary without a pre-embarkation test, while non-fully vaccinated guests will need to show proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of embarkation.

Additionally, children under the age of five can now embark without vaccination or testing.

The New Year’s cruise onboard the new flagship will feature an overnight call in Dubai, allowing guests to celebrate the New Year in the most populated city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Onboard Offerings During the Flagship’s Winter Itinerary

The 6,600-passenger ship will soon offer golf enthusiasts the “cruise and golf” package, combining golfing opportunities during its calls with luxury cruising at some of the most renowned clubs in the UAE and Oman.

Due to the extended duration of calls in Dubai (UAE), Muscat (Oman), and Abu Dhabi (UAE), guests will also have a broader range of excursion options to choose from during this 2022-23 week-long sailing.

While calling in Dubai, guests will have an opportunity to tour the area via helicopter with breathtaking views and explore through a jeep desert excursion tour.

Photo Credit: Victor Maschek / Shutterstock.com

Guests will be able to float down the coast of Oman aboard a Dhow, a traditional wooden boat, while in the capital and most populated city in Oman, Muscat.

Read Also: Costa Cruises Passenger is 10 Millionth Guest to Riga

In Abu Dhabi, guests can visit one of the city’s three most famous theme parks: the Ferrari World for those interested in racing; Warner Brothers World with famous cartoon characters; and Yas Waterworld, a water park with 43 attractions.

During this sailing, Costa Toscana’s onboard options will be tailored according to the visited destination, such as the dining offerings by chefs Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze, and Ángel León.

The three renowned chefs will have Destination Dishes available in the LNG-powered ship’s main restaurants, interpreting the tradition and flavors of the place that will be visited the subsequent day.

Costa Toscana’s three Archipelago restaurant menus will be prepared by each chef, designed to explore the sailed sea through food.

Additionally, the onboard entertainment will debut a spectacular show during this itinerary called “Essence,” inspired by the Arabian Gulf’s “Arabian Nights” atmospheres.