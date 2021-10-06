Costa Cruises Rebrands With New Logo and Experiences

Carnival-owned Costa Cruises is making a few changes focused on cuisine, tours, and sustainability, along with a new logo that has already been rolled out across the cruise line’s online presence.

A Big Change for Costa Cruises

The Italian-based cruise line is having a makeover with a new logo and a new focus on exploring destinations sustainably. One of the most visual changes is the rebrand. Gone is the Costa logo that includes the two yellow funnels. The new logo, which has already been applied to the Costa website, focuses more on the “C” symbol.

The “C” brings together two different motifs in a sinuous, enveloping embrace: the earth, seen in yellow in the lower part of the logo, and the sea, in blue in the upper part.

Did you hear the news? Costa launched a new logo that represents a new way of #cruising. With longer & more authentic shore ex, renewed culinary experiences and a focus on sustainability, Costa’s new brand identity reflects a company transformation toward a new #cruise concept. pic.twitter.com/M86DseQ5e5 — Costa Cruises (@CostaCruises) October 5, 2021

“Now our ships are sailing again, we decided to completely renew our offer. The innovations are so significant that we can talk about a whole new way of travelling with Costa. We want everyone who holidays with us to enjoy unique, enriching experiences, discovering destinations in the most authentic, insightful, sustainable way possible” – explains Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises. “For more than 70 years Costa has been synonymous with cruise travel. At this very important time for the recovery of tourism we wanted to rewrite the future of cruises in a way that is more responsible and mindful of people and the planet, with the aim of steering the sector back to the constant growth it saw before 2020”.

Costa Cruises is partnering with three of the world’s finest chefs, Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León. The trio has delved into the local recipes that Costa cruise ships visit to bring the inspirational dishes to Costa guests. As a result, the cruise line has created two new experiences, the Archipelago restaurants, and Destination Dishes.

The Destination Dishes experience provides guests with three menus to choose from, each menu created by each of the three chefs. The menus will be available at the main restaurants across all Costa cruise ships.

Photo: Costa Cruises

The Archipelago restaurant is currently featured onboard Costa Smeralda but will soon roll out across other Costa cruise ships. The venue features “island” tables for a more intimate experience and framed by copper along with pieces of driftwood and using wood salvaged from ashore.

Another significant aspect of the Costa rebrand is the experience offered ashore. Itineraries have been modified to allow cruise ships to visit even longer. It results in guests being able to explore destinations unhurriedly, including many hidden gems.

Also Read: Carnival’s Costa Brand is Back With Cruises in the Mediterranean

With the cruise line well underway with its return to service with multiple cruise ships now sailing, including the Costa Smeralda. The flagship is fully powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and sister ship Costa Toscana will debut in March 2022, also powered by LNG.