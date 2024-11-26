Costa Cruises Opens More Sailings Across Six Ships

Costa Cruises opened scores of voyages for bookings between April and November 2026, offering a diverse roster of itineraries across six ships in its fleet.

The line is also expanding its seasonal Greece-Turkey voyages aboard Costa Fortuna due to growing demand for both destinations.

Cruise offerings by Italy-based Costa Cruises, one of nine Carnival Corporation brands, run the gamut of 3-day mini-sailings to weeklong and longer immersive itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The 3,470-guest Costa Fortuna, a Destiny-class ship that launched in 2003, typically operates the line’s Greece-Turkey itineraries from mid-June to late September. However, the region’s popularity has prompted the line to expand its deployment in 2026.

The ship will sail Greece-Turkey voyages roundtrip from Athens from early May to early October, offering 8-day voyages that call at Istanbul and Izmir, Turkey, and Volos, Mykonos, and Santorini, Greece.

Some Costa Fortuna itineraries will call at Crete and Rhodes, depending on departure date.

Guests who want to combine port calls in Greece with destinations other than Turkey have a range of choices onboard Costa Fascinosa, a Concordia-class ship that launched in 2007 and carries 3,800 guests.

The ship’s weeklong cruises will feature Kefalonia and Mykonos, Greece, along with Catania, Sicily; Valletta, Malta; and Taranto, Italy, offering cruisers an itinerary that explores various forms of architecture and regional cultures. Guests can embark in either Athens or Taranto.

Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana will sail a variety of Western Mediterranean voyages to ports in Italy, France, and Spain.

Costa Toscana, an Excellence-class mega-ship with accommodations for 6,600 at full capacity, will sail roundtrip from Genoa, Italy starting in late March 2026. Port calls will feature Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; and Naples and Rome, Italy.

Costa Smeralda, an Excellence-class sister ship, will offer embarkations in Savona, Italy, on cruises calling at Marseille, France; Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Palermo, Sicily; and Rome. Summer season voyages replace Palma de Mallorca with Ibiza, Spain.

Guests interested in exploring Northern Europe can choose from a range of itineraries aboard Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema.

The 3,780-guest Costa Favolosa, a Concordia-class ship that entered service in 2010, will offer 7- to 14-night voyages from mid-May through early October. The ship will operate five Itineraries roundtrip from Hamburg that explore the Norwegian fjords, the North Cape, Iceland, and Scotland’s Lofoten Islands.

Costa Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: ODIN Daniel)

Cruises will feature the scenic Sognefjord, Norway’s longest fjord and a UNESCO World Heritage site. A sample 12-night cruise in mid-July will call at Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjord, and Reykjavik, Iceland; and Kirkwall and Invergordon, Scotland.

Costa Diadema, a Dream-class ship that launched in 2014 and carries 5,000 guests, will sail weeklong Norwegian fjord voyages between Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen.

More of Line’s 2026 Voyages Set to Open Soon

Costa Cruises has not yet revealed 2026 itineraries onboard Costa Deliziosa and Costa Pacifica, but plans to announce them soon.

Costa Deliziosa will spend the spring and summer of 2025 sailing Mediterranean cruises from Venice and Trieste, Italy, while Costa Pacific will offer departures in 2025 from multiple ports, including Rome, Palma de Mallorca, Savona, and Toulon, sailing 7-day itineraries.

The cruise line earlier revealed its 2026 cruises departing from January to April 2026, as well as its winter 2025-26 voyages. Among them are two new Asia itineraries that will be operated by Costa Serena.

The 3,780-guest Costa Serena will offer a Japan itinerary roundtrip from Hong Kong, calling at Keelung (Taiwan), Busan, South Korea, and Naha, Kagoshima, Tokyo, Kobe, and Nagasaki, Japan.

The ship’s new Southeast Asia itinerary, with embarkation from either Hong Kong or Singapore, will include calls at Nha Trang and Phu My, Vietnam; Koh Samui, Thailand; Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei; and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines.