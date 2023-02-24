Costa Cruises Launches New Mediterranean Itineraries for Summer 2023

Costa Cruises has unveiled its new summer 2023 itineraries for the Costa Fortuna, which includes three exclusive cruises designed to take guests on a journey of discovery through the Mediterranean.

This is a unique opportunity for travelers to explore some of the most beautiful destinations in the Mediterranean and experience its rich culture and history.

Exclusive New Itineraries Onboard Costa Fortuna

Costa Cruises has unveiled its new summer 2023 itineraries for the Costa Fortuna cruise ship. For the first time, Costa Cruises will offer two-week cruises in the Mediterranean during summer. The cruise ship will alternate three different itineraries, while ending the season with several shorter cruises to Barcelona and Marseilles.

The first itinerary departs from Savona, Italy, and explores the Greek and Balearic Islands. This itinerary provides a never-seen-before travel experience, combining two of the Mediterranean’s most popular destinations in a single holiday.

Guests will visit the picturesque towns of Mykonos, Santorini, Kefalonia, Rhodes, and Crete. The cruise also includes a call at Palma de Mallorca in the Balearic Islands and visits to the vibrant cities of Barcelona and Marseille before returning to Savona.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

The second itinerary takes guests on a journey to the Canary Islands. They can experience up to five locations across this beautiful archipelago, Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Las Palmas, San Sebastian de la Gomera, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The cruise also includes stops at Madeira, Malaga, Savona, and on some departures, Civitavecchia/Rome.

The third itinerary explores Turkey, with calls at Istanbul, Izmir, Athens in Greece, and Malta. Guests will also have the chance to explore the historic cities of Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Catania, Barcelona, and Marseille. This itinerary also includes an overnight stay in Istanbul for guests departing in September and October.

Lastly, in autumn, from October until mid-November, Costa Fortuna will also offer three- and four-day mini-cruises in the western Mediterranean to Barcelona and Marseille, departing from Savona.

Experience the Mediterranean in Style

The addition of the new Costa Fortuna itineraries will strengthen Costa’s presence in the Mediterranean as the company continues to offer guests a wide range of holiday options.

In addition to the Costa Fortuna, Costa Cruises will operate three ships in the western Mediterranean and two vessels in the eastern Mediterranean, offering one-week cruises.

The Costa Smeralda, Costa Toscana, and Costa Diadema will visit some of the most popular destinations in Italy, France, and Spain.

Costa Deliziosa will sail from Venice/Marghera and Bari, and will take guests on a journey of discovery through some of the most beautiful islands in Greece, including Mykonos and Santorini.

Photo Courtesy: Costa Cruises

With its elegant design and luxurious amenities, the Costa Deliziosa is the perfect ship for those who want to experience the beauty and culture of Greece in style. The same cruise ship set off on a 128-day world cruise recently.

Finally, the Costa Pacifica will be positioned at the new home port of Taranto and will be bound for Malta and the Greek islands.

The Costa Fortuna is a 102,669 gross tons cruise ship designed to provide guests with a great holiday experience. The vessel has many amenities and activities, such as four swimming pools, a water park, a wellness center, a gym, a jogging track, and a theater. The Destiny-class cruise ship can accommodate up to 3,470 guests in its 1,358 cabins.

For those who love food, the vessel offers various dining options, including two main restaurants, a pizzeria, a sushi bar, a steakhouse, and several bars and lounges.