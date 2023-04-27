Costa Cruises Launches New Itineraries From Athens

Costa Cruises has just revealed that the Italian cruise line will offer one-week trips departing from Athens in the summer of 2024 headed to Turkey and the Greek Islands. The company also announced a host of other European destinations and itineraries for 2024.

Costa Fortuna “Flight+Cruise” Holiday Packages

For the summer of 2024, Costa Cruises, based out of Genoa, Italy, will be commencing week-long travel itineraries aboard Costa Fortuna (a ship with a maximin capacity of 3,470 people), scheduled to depart from Athens.

These Athens-based trips will take guests to Turkey and the Greek islands by sea and air, letting passengers experience all that the Eastern Mediterranean has to offer.

Costa Fortuna Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Doctor Alonso / Shutterstock)

Come summer 2024, the 102,587-ton Costa Fortuna, built in Italy by Fincantieri in 2003, will help ferry passengers to beautiful destinations like Istanbul, Mykonos, Crete, Rhodes, Santorini, and more—blending all of these lovely locations into a single, seamless holiday via sea, land, and air.

The Costa Fortuna is scheduled to depart from Athens every Friday for a new week of adventures during the 2024 summer season.

Variable Turkish Sailing Itineraries + Spring and Fall 2022 Destinations

Some of these “flight+cruise” packages, slated to depart from major European countries, will offer a select number of voyages that will also include a second stop in Turkey, at Bodrum, along the Turkish Riviera. Bodrum will be replacing Rhodes for these trips.

Read Also: Different Type Of Cruises You Must Experience

For spring and fall 2024, Costa Fortuna will also offer Western Mediterranean 3-5 day mini-vacations, plus two-week itineraries to Morocco and Lisbon (two-day layovers in Lisbon and Casablanca), Israel, Egypt, and Tunisia (two-day calls at Haifa to swing by Jerusalem), Turkey (two days in Istanbul), Greece, Tunisia, plus Greek islands to Ibiza voyages.

Exploring Malta and the Greek Islands

In further Mediterranean cruising news, Costa Cruises also announced that the 114,500-ton Costa Fascinosa, which first began sailing back in 2012, will be offering week-long cruises to Malta and the Greek islands.

Costa Fortuna (Photo Credit: Steve Heap / Shutterstock)

The ship is currently scheduled to stop in Taranto, Catania, and several other fascinating regional ports of call, like Mykonos.

New Northern European Itineraries

Let’s not forget Northern Europe. During the summer of 2024, Costa Cruises will run the 114,500-ton Costa Favolosa, as well as the Costa Diadema, up into the chilly waters of Scandinavia, the North Sea, and beyond.

Costa Favolosa will depart from Hamburg, offering three itineraries, from 13-22 days, covering North Cape (in Norway), the Lofoten Islands, Iceland, and Greenland, plus a new eight-day Scottish route.

Meanwhile, the 17-deck Costa Diadema, a 132,500 gross tonnage ship with a capacity of up to 4,947 guests and 1,862 cabins, will offer seven-day journeys set to explore Norway’s magnificent fjords.