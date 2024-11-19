Cooking Shows Return to Holland America Line Ships

Guests sailing aboard Holland America Line’s 11 cruise ships can once again learn the tricks of the culinary trade thanks to a new cooking demonstration program.

The cooking shows highlight regional dishes tied to each ship’s itinerary, with a strong focus on seafood that is sourced from Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program.

The initiative, launched in 2023, relies on a large network of fish harvesters and distributors at ports around the globe, and enables the line to buy fresh, local seafood on virtually any itinerary. Once purchased locally, the fresh fish goes from port to plate within 48 hours.

The line’s new cooking demonstrations, hosted by each ship’s executive chef and the cruise and travel director, will be offered twice during 7-day cruises and more frequently on longer itineraries.

The culinary delights that are created during each cooking show are featured on the ships’ main dining room menus that night.

The program is reminiscent of Holland America Line’s former partnership with America’s Test Kitchen. That pact was launched in 2016 on select ships and continued for several years.

In the program, the ships’ Culinary Arts Center was redesigned to look like America’s Test Kitchen, and food demonstrations by the cruise line’s chefs were filmed and broadcast by hundreds of public TV stations in the US.

“We are thrilled to bring back a favorite tradition that is among our most popular enrichment activities. Our new cooking shows are all about connecting guests to the culinary culture of the region they’re visiting with a fun and attainable experience,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and room division for Holland America Line.

“We’re being purposeful in ensuring our guests can take a piece of the immersive traveling experience home with them after the cruise ends,” added Stendebach.

Specialty dishes being featured in the new cooking shows spotlight local and regional delicacies. On Asia itineraries, for example, the cuisine will include Red Snapper Coconut Curry and Vegetables; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; and Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops.

Ships sailing to South America destinations will be able to enjoy Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta; Braised Short Rib Empanadas; and Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken.

Holland America Ship in Alaska (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Those cruising to Hawaii and the South Pacific can choose from Kauai-Style Poke; Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish; Crackling Pork Ceviche; and Huli Huli Chicken.

The cooking shows join other recent enhancements to the cruise line’s food and beverage offerings, including a Holland America Line-branded sparkling wine and its updated menu in the popular specialty restaurant Pinnacle Grill.

Cruise Line Offers Other Culinary Treats, Too

In addition to its fresh fish program, Holland America Line partners with other culinary entities in a bid to bring unique foods and treats to its guests.

The 2024 summer season, for instance, saw the roll out of a partnership with Lindt & Sprüngli, the company behind the popular Lindor truffles and other premium chocolates US. Under the pact, guests can indulge in the sweet treats in various ways.

For example, on Gala Night, guests can enjoy a “Sweet Dreams” turndown service, when Lindt LINDOR milk chocolate truffles or Sea Salt milk chocolate truffles are left in their cabins.

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program is the line’s most ambitious culinary endeavor, and it has found much success with it. The line received two coveted certifications in April 2024 from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). The certifications acknowledge the line’s successful efforts to source seafood in sustainable ways.

The criteria include tracking the fresh seafood as it moves through the supply chain at each port, making sure the fish is kept separate from non-certified products that may also be loaded onto a ship, keeping detailed purchase records of seafood purchases, and participating in independent audits.