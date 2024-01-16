Continual World Cruise Sets Best One-Day Sales Record

Villa Vie Residences, the one-ship cruise brand planning a series of lengthy world cruises, posted its best single-day sales record since its first voyage opened for bookings. The cruise brand is gearing up for the departure of its inaugural sailing in May 2024.

Villa Vie Residences to Sail 3.5-Year Voyages

Villa Vie Residences is celebrating a sales record for bookings of its first Continual World Cruise, with 6% of its cruise ship’s capacity sold in a single day. The brand announced in December 2023 that it would acquire its first ship, Braemar, from Fred Olsen Cruise Lines for an undisclosed sum.

Braemar is a 30-year-old vessel with a capacity for 929 guests. It was originally built for the now-defunct Crown Cruise Line and has sailed under several names for multiple cruise lines over the years, including Cunard, Majesty Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Based on her total capacity, the sale of 6% of the ship’s inventory represents about 55 berths. The first world cruise opened for sale roughly a month ago. Under the brand’s plan, the ship will operate continual world cruises of 3.5 years, or 1,301 days each.

“Villa Vie Residences’ unprecedented sales volume in such a short period of time showcases the exceptional demand for residential cruising. We are ahead of schedule to take possession of the ship by the end of February having already paid 50% of the vessel cost with secured financing for the remaining balance,” said Mikael Petterson, CEO of Villa Vie Residences.

Villa Vie Residences Odyssey Cruise Ship

The ship will be renamed Villa Vie Odyssey after Villa Vie Residences’ acquisition is complete. The cruise line’s January 16, 2024 announcement revealed that close to half of the ship’s accommodations have been booked, including 70% of Inside Villas and 50% of Balcony Villas.

Guests have the option of booking a cabin as a full cruise rental, or for segments of the cruise, or they can buy a cabin outright for continual use of the stateroom.

The Fort Lauderdale-based cruise brand revealed in September 2023 that the price of a residential cabin starts at $99,999 USD, and the accommodation can be leased by the owner to other guests when he or she is not onboard.

Those who opt to rent a cabin for segments of the cruise can do so under the line’s Voyagers Program, which offers 16 cruise segments ranging from 35 to 120 days. The Continual World Cruise will visit 425 ports in 147 countries.

In Segment 1, for instance, cruisers are onboard for 87 days, from May 15, 2024 to August 9, 2024, as the ship sails Northern Europe and calls at destinations in Iceland, Sweden, and Norway. Double occupancy rates are from $15,486 and single rates are from $10,840.

Following the ship’s transatlantic crossing, cruisers who book Segment 3 will sail the Caribbean for 83 days, from September 26, 2024 to December 17, 2024, calling at multiple islands as well as Miami.

Other segments will feature North America, South America, Japan, the South Pacific, Africa, and India, among other destinations.

“Today’s traveler is eager to explore the world and Villa Vie Residences will ensure their travel dreams are fulfilled with this unique and continual circumnavigation of the world,” added CEO Petterson.

Villa Vie Residences did not disclose how many of the cabins have been sold versus rented.

Braemar to Undergo a Major Renovation

Braemar is scheduled to undergo a multi-million dollar refurbishment in March 2024, following the cruise brand’s purchase of the ship. The vessel in 2009 received a 31-meter hull extension, and was last renovated in 2019.

She features three restaurants, eight bars, four lounges, a pool, a comprehensive fitness center, and a library. In addition to Inside Villas and Balcony Villas, the ship will also offer Oceanview Villas. After the two-month-long refit, the 24,344-gross ton ship will prepare for her May 15, 2024 departure from Southampton, UK.