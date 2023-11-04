Construction to Begin on Three New Cruise Terminals

The Canary Islands are set to see significant infrastructure developments with the construction of cruise terminals in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura. With an investment surpassing 40 million Euros, the project led by Global Ports Canary Islands aims to boost the economic impact of cruising in the region.

The Canary Islands are one of the most popular cruise destinations worldwide. Located east of Morocco and Western Sahara, the region is part of Spain but enjoys much better winter weather conditions. This makes it a standout destination for winter cruises, besides being a prime holiday location for millions of Europeans each year.

Canary Island Cruise Terminal Project Underway

Global Ports Canary Islands, a collaboration between Global Ports Holding Plc. and its local partner, Sepcan S.L, will begin with the construction of different cruise terminals in the Canary Islands, on Monday, November 6, 2023. Construction will take place on three islands, Las Palmas, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura.

The most substantial build will be on Las Palmas de Gran Canarias, one of Spain’s busiest cruise ports. The new terminal, to be situated at the Santa Catalina Pier, will be a two-storey space of over 14,000 m2.

The terminal building is designed to include three boarding bridges, facilitating up to four cruise ships at the same time. Las Palmas is already the third busiest cruise destination in Spain, just behind Tenerife, also in the Canary Islands, and Barcelona.

The new terminal at Las Palmas will be used for both port calls and ships homeporting in the Canary Islands, and will also have a range of shopping and restaurant areas.

In Lanzarote, the focus will be on the construction of two cruise terminals in separate locations in Arrecife, which will have space for several ships simultaneously. The cruise terminal in Naos will be a one-story building covering 1,106 m2, dedicated to both transit and homeport operations.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Conversely, the cruise terminal in Mármoles will be a modern modular facility spread across 556m2, with a capacity for three cruise ships. This setup will also include a satellite cruise terminal of 426 m2, to provide auxiliary services to both guests and crew members.

On Fuerteventura, construction will begin on Monday, November 6, on a new cruise terminal at the Puerto del Rosario. Situated a short walk from the city center, the terminal will have a modern modular design covering 924 m2, including amenities and restaurants for visiting cruise passengers.

The project was first revealed in September 2023, and will include a range of modern and innovative measures ensuring the new constructions are built in a sustainable manner.

Economic Impact on the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are one of the most popular cruise destinations in Europe and already enjoy a steady stream of cruise ships visiting year-round.

Between January and September 2023, more than 1.5 million cruise passengers visited at least one port in the Canary Islands. Nearly all major cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, P&O Cruises, Costa, AIDA, and Mein Schiff, have itineraries featuring a visit.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

There are several ports capable of hosting cruise ships in the archipelago, including El Hierro Island; Los Cristianos, Tenerife; San Sebastian, Gomera; Santa Cruz, La Palma; and Santa Cruz, on Tenerife​.

With new terminals under construction starting this week in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura, the capacity to handle cruise ship traffic is expanding. The new terminals, representing an investment of over 40 million Euros, will boost economic activity significantly.

According to numbers released by CLIA, every 24 cruise guests support one full-time job, and on average, each guest spends €660 in port cities during a typical seven-day cruise.