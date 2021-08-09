Construction on World’s Largest Cruise Ship is 95% Complete

Royal Caribbean provides a construction update on its fifth Oasis-class cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas with approximately 95% of the ship complete. She will also become the world’s largest cruise ship, a title every ship in the class held when they entered service.

Latest on Wonder of the Seas

There will soon be a new world’s largest cruise ship once Wonder of the Seas enters service in 2022. The huge Oasis-class vessel is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Since April 2019, when the first piece of steel was cut, the vessel has come together block by block. More recently, the work has been focused on the interior spaces with outfitting, including the promenade, bars, lounges, restaurants, and more.

In the latest update from Royal Caribbean, mounting of the three waterslides and the Ultimate Abyss 10-storey slide at the aft of the ship has begun. The cruise line also says that some of the most challenging work is in the final 5% of construction. Pressure also mounts to make sure Wonder of the Seas will be completed ready for the first guests in March.

Wonder of the Seas will be based out of China from March 2022. The giant new vessel will offer cruises from Shanghai and Hong Kong sailing four- to nine-night itineraries. From March to November, the ship will homeport in Shanghai and include calls to Japan. Cruise options to Japan include calls to Okinawa, Osaka, Fukuoka, Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Ishigaki, and Miyazaki.

In November, Wonder of the Seas will shift to the warmer seas of Hong Kong and will homeport there through January 2023. Calls will include Chan May, Vietnam; Busan and Jeju, South Korea; Kochi and Okinawa, Japan; and Taipei, China.

Rendering Via: Royal Caribbean

The current world’s largest cruise ship is Symphony of the Seas, at 228,081 gross tons and part of the Oasis-class. But she’s going to have relinquished that crown to her sister as Wonder of the Seas will be even larger at an impressive 236,857 gross tons. Wonder of the Seas will also have a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy, along with 6,300 international crew members.

Royal Caribbean takes up the majority of the top ten cruise ships in the world, including all current four oasis-class vessels, including Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas. The only other cruise line with more than one vessel in the ten is MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest-growing cruise line.