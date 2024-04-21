Construction on Second Chinese-Built Cruise Ship Well Underway

The Adora Cruises brand may be young, but it’s already the leader in cruising in China. The new cruise line, which was officially established in 2022 and inaugurated in 2023, is already well on its way to completing the second-ever Chinese-built cruise ship – which is no easy feat.

Second New-Build From Adora Cruises Is Underway

Adora Cruises launched the first ever Chinese-built cruise ship, Adora Magic City, less than six months ago, in January of 2024. But Adora isn’t stopping to enjoy its accomplishment. Instead, the new brand is also well on its way to completing its second domestically-built ship – which will be even bigger and better than the first and will further establish the young cruise line’s presence in China.

“Large cruise ships are highly customized products based on market demand. As the owner and operator of domestic large cruise ships, Adora Cruises carefully listens to the feedback and opinions of guests,” said Adora Cruises.

“Based on Adora Magic City, the design and implementation of the second domestic large-scale cruise ship will be comprehensively optimized and upgraded in terms of product concept, functional positioning, space layout, information technology, etc., to create a cruise product that ‘understands Chinese people better,’” added the cruise line.

Adora’s newest addition, which thus far is unnamed, has been transferred to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, to kick construction into high gear. So far, only the steel has been cut, and the first block, or keel, has been laid – so the ship still has a long way to go before it’s completed.

Under Construction Adora Cruises Ship

Just like its sister ship and predecessor, Adora Magic City, the new cruise ship will be modeled after Carnival Cruise Line’s esteemed Vista-class. But according to local news outlets, the new vessel is expected to be approximately 5% larger, weighing in at an estimated 141,000 gross tons, while Adora Magic City weighs 135,500 gross tons. The new ship is also expected to be about 17.5 meters (or 57 feet) longer.

The cruise line will announce its newest ship’s name, itineraries, and when it will enter service at a later date.

Adora Magic City Has Successful Start To Career At Sea

The first locally built Chinese cruise ship, Adora Magic City, officially entered service with a 6-night maiden voyage embarking on Monday, January 1, 2024. Although the large cruise ship can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers, 3,000 guests were onboard for the inaugural sailing.

The historic round-trip voyage, which was based out of Shanghai in China, called on Jeju in South Korea, as well as Fukuoka and Nagasaki in Japan.

Since its first commercial sailing, Adora Magic City has welcomed over 100,000 guests on its 9 to 11-night sailings, with calls on popular Asian ports like Jeju, South Korea; Sasebo, Japan; Tianji, China; Shanghai, China; and Fukuoka, Japan. While the specific port calls vary by sailing, each cruise spends just under half its days at sea.

Adora Magic City Cruise Ship

But while spending almost half the cruise on sea days might seem excessive, the ship and its itineraries were built specifically with the Chinese market in mind – and the amenities onboard are as modern as they come, making this ship even more revolutionary (beyond the fact it’s the first domestically-built cruise ship in China).

For example, Adora Magic City is the world’s first cruise ship to have its own 5G network onboard, making it easier for passengers to stay connected while at sea. This is something the Chinese cruise line plans to implement throughout its growing fleet.

It also boasts the largest shopping center at sea, which offers 21,500 square-feet of retail space and high-end merchandise, an exclusive theatrical performance, titled “Marco Polo: An Enchanted Love Tale,” innovative and educational play spaces for kids, and unique dining experiences, including Asia’s first brewery at sea.

While more details of Adora Cruises’ new-build are yet to be announced, it’s highly likely that it will offer many of the same amenities as Adora Magic City, or will build upon them to further enhance the onboard experience.