Construction Begins on Second MSC Luxury Cruise Ship

Construction officially begins on MSC Group's second luxury cruise ship that will enter service in 2024 and operated by Explora Journeys.

By Emrys Thakkar

Modified Date:
EXPLORA II Cruise Ship
Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys (MSC)

Explora Journeys, a cruise brand from MSC Group has reached a major milestone with its second luxury cruise ship, EXPLORA II. Construction has officially started with the first steel cutting.

Construction Begins on EXPLORA II

The first steel has been cut for Explora Journeys’ second luxury vessel, EXPLORA II. It’s a big step towards a new market for the MSC Group, which already operates the fastest growing cruise line in the world, MSC Cruises.

The steel-cutting ceremony was held at the Fincantieri Castellammare di Stabia (Naples) shipyard in Italy and attended by representatives from the cruise company and the shipyard.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said, “The start of Explora Journeys’ second ship signals our firm commitment to our tourism partners for the coming-to-market of our new luxury brand with a significant financial investment in a fleet of innovative, elegant ships, that will bring together our vision and purpose to create an ocean state of mind like no other.

Steel Cutting Ceremony
Steel Cutting Ceremony (Photo Credit: Ivan Sarfatti)

Given our belief in this brand to create a new category in luxury, lifestyle travel, we will continue to invest in its expansion to attract the growing number and aspirations of the next generation of discerning luxury travelers.”

This follows the launch of the Explora Journeys brand just three months ago and the beginning of its first ship, EXPLORA I, being built for a May 2023 launch.

Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys, added, “We are greatly encouraged by the tremendous enthusiasm and support we have received so far from the travel advisor community who have placed their trust in Explora Journeys since our launch in June and for their overwhelming response to our exclusive `By Appointment’ service and innovative commercial terms.

EXPLORA II
EXPLORA II (Rendering Courtesy: Explora Journeys)

Two additional new ships will join the fleet in 2025 and 2026 as a demonstration of MSC Group’s commitment to establishing the Explora Journeys brand created for the next generation of discerning luxury travelers.

Also Read: MSC Cruises Approved to Restart Operations in Two More Countries

All four Explora Journeys ships will be built by shipbuilders Fincantieri in Italy and a traditional maritime ceremony took place today at its Castellammare di Stabia yard near Naples for the first steel to be cut for the second vessel.

EXPLORA II will feature the same innovative design as EXPLORA I, offering 461 oceanfront suites which have some of the largest lead-in categories, all with private terraces and generous outdoor space.

EXPLORA II Cruise Ship

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

EXPLORA II Cruise Ship

EXPLORA II Cruise Ship
