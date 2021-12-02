Construction Begins on First Nova Class Hybrid Luxury Cruise Ship

Silversea Cruises has announced the name of the first in its new Nova-class of ultra-luxury, environmentally-conscious ships. The vessel, which will debut in the summer of 2023, will be named Silver Nova, and will be the world’s first hybrid luxury cruise ship.

Silver Nova Construction Underway

Silver Nova is the first ship in the Nova class, developed as Project Evolution, and will include a variety of environmental innovations designed to reduce omissions as well as overall waste volume.

The ship’s hybrid ability will enable the ship to shut down its main generators at select ports and plug into the onshore energy supply, cutting onboard local emissions to zero.

Overall, the ground-breaking hydrodynamic ship hull design and optimized innovation technology help lessen the ship’s impact on environment, while hydrogen fuel cells will supplement the main power supply and carry the ship’s total hotel load — up to four megawatts — the first large-scale fuel-cell installation at sea in the cruise industry.

“Sustainability is the future of luxury travel and the name Silver Nova is representative of the incredible innovation of Silversea’s luxury,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer for Silversea Cruises. “Silversea is already a leader in environmentally conscious travel and now, with Silver Nova, we will go even further to meet the expectations of both today’s and tomorrow’s luxury traveler.”

The first steel was cut for Silver Nova on November 18, 2021, with a traditional steel cutting ceremony attended by both cruise line and shipyard executives. The ship is under construction in Papenburg at Meyer Werft, one of the largest and most modern shipyards in the world.

Silver Nova Steel Cutting Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Silversea Cruises)

“We are delighted to begin the construction of this innovative ship and to continue our long partnership with Royal Caribbean Group,” said Bernard Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft. “This day is a very special one for us, as it is the first time that a Silversea ship is being built at our shipyard.”

Meyer Werft is known for working with customers and suppliers to develop environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies that will comply with future regulations, and has been at the forefront of vessel construction since it was founded in 1795. Silver Nova‘s construction is also being mindfully planned to minimize environmental impact even as the ship takes shape.

Silver Nova Steel Cutting Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Silversea Cruises)

About Silver Nova

Silver Nova will be one of the most spacious cruise ships ever built and will offer passengers an ultra-luxurious experience, including a 1:1.3 crew-to-guest ratio, as well as the line’s butler services for all suites. Aft suites will feature stunning 270-degree views, and other onboard features are sure to deliver the exceptional service and luxury Silversea is known for.

The ship will have a travel capacity of 728 guests and a gross tonnage of 54,700 tons. When she sets sail, she will become the flagship of the Silversea fleet. A second Nova-class ship is planned for delivery in 2024, and will be a sister ship to Silver Nova.

Members of Silversea’s loyalty program, the Venetian Society, and travel advisors will have pre-sale access to book itineraries aboard Silver Nova starting December 16, 2021. General sales will open on January 6, 2022. While detailed itineraries have not yet been released, it is likely that Silver Nova will spend her first season sailing around Western Europe.