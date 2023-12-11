Compensation Clarified for Month of Cancelled Cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line has put together a generous compensation package for guests impacted by the sudden cancellation of a month of sailings aboard Ambience.

The ship was removed from service for repairs, which were found to be more extensive than initially believed. Now, guests whose cruises have been cancelled have six different options to choose from, and a good length of time to make their choice so they can choose which option best suits their travel preferences.

Ambassador Cruise Line Offers Compensation Options

Due to the cancellation of a number of cruises for Ambience through early January 2024, Ambassador Cruise Line has finalized six different compensation options for impacted guests.

Five of the six options are for transfers to future bookings, with some enticing itineraries to choose from.

For example, guests may transfer to the “Highlights of Brazil and the West Indies Adventure” itinerary in January 2024, a 42-night sailing (for the price of Ambition‘s now-cancelled 38-night cruise), which will include a £500 per cabin onboard credit.

Passengers could also choose the “Cuba and the Treasures of the West Indies” option in January 2025, which is a 45-night cruise for which the 38-night sailing price will be honored, with the addition of £250 per cabin onboard credit. Travelers who select this option will also receive one cabin group upgrade, such as from an inner to an outer cabin or from a balcony to a suite.

The third choice is to transfer to the “Gems of the Caribbean Sea” itinerary in January 2025 at the same price for a 39-night sailing, which will include £500 of onboard credit per cabin and a stateroom upgrade.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambience (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock)

Fourth, guests can upgrade their sailing to Ambience‘s “2024 Round the World Cruise” in January. This 120-night sailing will require an additional £2,000 supplemental fee per person, but it is still an exceptional value, considering the cancelled cruise was only 38 nights.

The fifth option offers guests the most flexibility and permits transfer to any other Ambassador Cruise Line sailing departing through March 31, 2025. If passengers select this option, they will have 125% future cruise credit, based on the fare they paid for the now-cancelled sailing. For example, if the original cruise costs £2,000, guests will have £2,500 of credit to apply to any other cruise of their choice.

Finally, guests may elect to receive a full refund of their now-cancelled 38-night cruise, including the cruise fare and other expenses such as port parking, coach service, and drink packages, if applicable.

Because these are quite outstanding cancellation options, guests have until January 5, 2024 to make their selection. If they do not notify Ambassador Cruise Line of their choice before that date, they will automatically receive the full refund.

It must be noted that all transfers to other sailings are subject to availability and requests will be processed in the order received, so it is wise for travelers to make their selection as soon as possible.

Why Ambience Is Out of Service

Ambience was in a regularly scheduled dry dock in Bremerhaven, Germany when extensive damage was discovered to the ship’s propeller shafts, damage that would not have been noted until the ship was out of service. Extensive repairs are now needed on the shafts and stern bearings that have been damaged by grinding. A specialist in Denmark will make the repairs, but it will take time.

To accommodate the repairs, several voyages have been cancelled and the cruise line’s other vessel, Ambition, will take over a number of the scheduled sailings for Ambience.

Ambience Propeller Shaft Damage

“We have taken the difficult decision to switch Ambition and Ambience’s itineraries over the next month,” explained Christian Verhounig, Ambassador Cruise Line’s CEO.

“With over 6,600 guests due to be on board Ambience in December and 800 booked on the West Indies & Dutch Antilles sailing, it made operational sense to cancel the one sailing over this period on Ambition than all Ambience’s planned itineraries, which limits the impact on most guests with forward bookings.”

A variety of December Christmas Market cruises have been either cancelled or adjusted, as well as the planned Christmas & New Year’s Voyage that was to have departed on Ambience on December 21, but will now take place on Ambition.

Hopefully, the generous compensation options offered will help make up for the changes and inconvenience, and all guests will still have fine cruise vacations no matter which option they select.