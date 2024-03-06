Company Giving Free Cruise to Test Casino on New Princess Ship

Those who have always wanted to give their unadulterated opinion about what goes on in cruise ship casinos now have the ultimate opportunity to do so. One company is giving away a free cruise with the only condition that they spend hundreds of free dollars in the casino.

The competition is for Sun Princess, the Sphere-class cruise ship that set sail at the end of February 2024. This offer includes an all-expenses-paid trip to either the Mediterranean or the Caribbean, depending on where the winner lives.

Sun Princess Casino Try-Outs

If you’ve ever wanted to have a free cruise while being given money to go to the casino and spend as much as $1,000, this is your lucky break. Casino.org is giving away an all-expenses paid trip onboard Princess Cruises’ newest cruise ship, Sun Princess, with the only drawback having to review the largest casino in the Princess Cruises fleet.

The winner of this extraordinary opportunity will receive a luxurious vacation package valued at $8,000, including travel expenses such as flights and accommodation in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean, depending on the winner’s place of residence.

Additionally, the winner will be awarded $500 spending money for the casino aboard the Sun Princess, along with an extra $500 as a cruise allowance. To qualify for entry, participants must be at least 21 years old, possess a valid passport, and be residents of the USA, UK, or Canada.

In exchange for this remarkable voyage, they will be tasked with evaluating the Sun Princess‘s casino, assigning it a rating on a scale from 0 to 10 based on several different criteria.

These include assessing the variety of games offered, the range of betting limits, the ambiance of the casino, the professionalism of the staff, the availability of support services, and the quality of food and beverage offerings.

Sun Princess Casino

Participation in this opportunity is straightforward. You should submit your application through the designated portal and hope to be the chosen one. Entrance to the competition opened on March 1, 2024, and will remain open until April 30, 2024. Winners will be notified within five working days after the competition closes.

UK residents should be available to set sail onboard the LNG-powered 177,882 gross tons Sun Princess between June and September 2024, while those residing in the United States and Canada should be available between October and November 2024.

Sun Princess Cruising in the Mediterranean

The competition winners will find plenty to enjoy beyond the confines of the Casino aboard Sun Princess. Departing on her maiden voyage from Civitavecchia on February 28, 2024, the ship is sailing its maiden season in the Mediterranean.

Throughout the upcoming months, guests will have the opportunity to explore various ports of call, including Corfu and Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; Gibraltar, UK; Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain, among others. Guests will have ample time to explore and enjoy their surroundings, in addition to spending their winnings from their time onboard.

Sun Princess Interior

Other entertainment options onboard the vessel include original productions at the Princess Arena, enjoying family-friendly activities at Park 19, or enjoying a night in the Magic Castle Bar where magicians perform their tricks every night.

Perhaps the most striking venue is the Santorini-inspired The Dome. This pool-by-sunlight, stage for shows by starlight venue features acrobatic performances created in partnership with the renowned Cirque Éloize.

Sun Princess will offer Mediterranean cruises until September 14, 2024, followed by an Iberian coast itinerary before crossing the Atlantic to arrive at its winter homeport, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. From there, the ship will cruise the eastern and western Caribbean during the winter season.

Princess Cruises’ second Sphere Class ship, Star Princess, is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and is set to debut in 2025.