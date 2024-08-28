Coast Guard Cautions More Hurricanes Could Be on the Horizon

The eastern reaches of the Atlantic Ocean are quiet lately, devoid of the atmospheric disturbances that frequently turn into tropical storms and hurricanes as they barrel westward, gaining steam from the Caribbean’s warm waters and often impacting cruise ship itineraries.

But that is no reason to become complacent, the US Coast Guard warned in a preparedness notice on August 26, 2024. The hurricane season continues to November 30, 2024, and the peak season has just begun — it starts in mid-August and runs through most of October.

The US Coast Guard notice points out that all mariners, plus the populations of the coastal southeastern US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, should remain on alert for future storms.

Just before hurricane season began on June 1, 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an 85% probability of an above-normal hurricane season. It is estimated that between 4 and 7 storms would reach hurricane strength, with winds reaching 111 mph or more.

In its mid-summer update on August 8, 2024, NOAA predicted a 90% chance for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. However, so far, just two major storms, Alberto and Beryl, reached hurricane status and wreaked havoc in some areas of the Caribbean.

“NOAA’s update to the hurricane seasonal outlook is an important reminder that the peak of hurricane season is right around the corner, when historically the most significant impacts from hurricanes and tropical storms tend to occur,” Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, said in the Coast Guard notice.

While the Coast Guard alert offered advice to recreational mariners and onshore populations, cruise line officials are no doubt keeping eyes peeled to the eastern Atlantic, in anticipation of more tropical storms and hurricanes forming in the next several weeks.

The first named storm of the 2024 season, Alberto, hit the Western Caribbean on June 20, 2024, and affected a large swath of the Texas Gulf Coast, including the busy port of Galveston.

Heavy rains and high winds impacted the region, but did not alter any cruise departures. Several major cruise lines homeport at Galveston, including Carnival Cruise Line, which bases three ships there — Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Breeze.

Royal Caribbean homeports two ships, Mariner of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas. Like the Carnival Cruise Line ships, all vessels were safely at sea when Alberto hit, and were able to miss the full effects of its impact.

Cruise-watchers will recall, however, that Hurricane Beryl, which arrived in the Caribbean about two weeks later, caused more damage on land and route alterations to many cruise ship itineraries.

The hurricane caused significant damage to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as it crossed the Caribbean bound for Mexico’s Yucatan region, including the popular port of Cozumel. Many cruise ship itineraries had to be altered as guests were enjoying their vacations at sea during the July Fourth holiday.

Cruise Ships Hurricane (Photo Credit: Tiffany Marie Green)

Jamaica took a major hit, with widespread flooding and property damage, although its three cruise ports, Montego Bay, Falmouth, and Ocho Rios, reopened quickly and were able to receive scheduled ship calls by mid-July.

MSC Cruises’ MSC Seascape was the first ship to return to Jamaica after Beyrl, with a call to Falmouth on July 15, 2024. Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon called as scheduled to Ocho Rios on July 16.

Cruise Lines Adept at Moving Ships Out of Harm’s Way

While hurricanes can put a damper on cruise itineraries, technology helps cruise lines pinpoint the direction and intensity of storms, enabling them to shift port calls and direction as needed, and often in advance of encountering rough seas.

Read Also: How a Hurricane Could Affect Your Cruise

Royal Caribbean had three ships in the path of Hurricane Beryl, the newly launched Icon of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Wonder of the Seas. Icon of the Seas was slated to sail the Eastern Caribbean from Miami but was diverted to the Western Caribbean instead.

Wonder of the Seas, sailing from Port Canaveral, cancelled calls to Roatan, Honduras, and Costa Maya, Mexico, and instead visited Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel, and Nassau.

Also during Beryl, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Liberty cancelled her call to Belize, while Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade nixed calls to Jamaica and Grand Cayman, and instead visited Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Other cruise lines made itinerary changes as well.