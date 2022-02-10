Christening Details Announced for AIDA’s Second LNG Cruise Ship

Carnival Corporation & plc has announced details for the much-anticipated arrival of AIDAcosma, the newest vessel in the AIDA Cruises fleet. The ship’s official christening will be April 9, 2022 with a never-before-seen light show spectacular, followed by a 14-day christening voyage from Hamburg to Palma de Mallorca as the ship heads for her summer season in the Mediterranean.

AIDAcosma Christening to Be April 9

The Excellence-class AIDAcosma will be officially christened on April 9 in Hamburg, Germany. Though the ship has already been sailing, having started a variety of 7-night metropolitan voyages in late February, the christening and naming ceremony will be a spectacular event to officially welcome the ship into the AIDA Cruises fleet.

During the high-profile event, a stunning light show featuring 300 drones and modern beamlights will make AIDAcosma sparkle, with musical accompaniment from Berlin’s award-winning DJ Alle Farbe. Both the light show and the music are meant to highlight AIDAcosma’s motto – “The world is becoming more colourful.”

Kristina Vogel (Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises)

The celebrity guest list for the ceremony is also a colorful one, with amazing guests to witness the occasion. The ship’s godmother, exceptional athlete Kristina Vogel, a championship German cyclist and Olympic gold medalist, will conduct the vessel’s official naming, alongside Austrian Captain Vincent Cofalka.

Celebrity chefs Sven Marquardt, Andrea Schirmeier-Huber, Franz Schned, and Felicitas Then will be part of the event as well as the christening voyage, along with noted musicians, comedians, and more.

Christening Voyage Details Revealed

After the conclusion of the christening ceremony, AIDAcosma will depart on her official two-week christening voyage, starting with a lap of honour in front of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

A variety of exclusive shows and music performances will be part of the festivities for this special sailing, as well as expert lectures, an exquisite christening menu, and a charity raffle to raise funds for the construction of schools in emerging and developing countries.

Along the way, guests will visit Rotterdam, Brussels, Southampton, Lisbon, Cadiz, and other popular ports of call, with opportunities to explore all the history and culture of these stunning destinations.

Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft

Of course, the ship herself will undoubtedly be a highlight of this unique voyage. The beautiful new Ocean Deck extends over four decks and offers an all-round panoramic view of the sea and an infinity pool at the ship’s stern. The new Fun Park with a large indoor playground and the new Boulder Wall offer plenty of variety.

The gourmet variety is also outstanding. In the new Beach House specialty restaurant, summery and light delicacies are served. Mamma Mia offers homemade pasta and fresh Italian cuisine, while the Brauhaus has an outdoor grill with a magnificent sea view.

AIDAcosma also includes features that are popular on her sister ship, AIDAnova, such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio, and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa.

Diverse First Year of Itineraries

To bring AIDAcosma to the world, the ship will explore a diverse selection of itineraries this year. Her first voyages have explored major cities in northern Europe, then from April 23 to October 15, the ship will offer voyages from Palma and Barcelona to visit Florence, Rome, and Corsica along with other Mediterranean ports.

In autumn, AIDAcosma sets course for her sunny winter homeport, Dubai. Here, she will sail 7-day journeys to the magical Orient from/to Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

This strong selection of itineraries will give many passengers the opportunity to experience this amazing ship and all she offers in the true resort-like fashion AIDA Cruises is known for.