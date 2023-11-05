Chinese Cruise Line Names Its Largest Ever Ship, First New-Build

The Chinese cruise line Adora Cruises has officially named its largest vessel to date, Adora Magic City, in a ceremony in Shanghai. The vessel is the second in the young cruise line’s fleet and the first tailor-made new build that will set sail with Adora Cruises, offering the best possible oceangoing experiences for her guests.

Adora Magic City Named in Shanghai

Adora Cruises’ newest ship, Adora Magic City, has been officially named in Shanghai at the Waigaoqiao shipyard.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, with Fan Jinshi serving as the naming ambassador of the vessel. Fan is an honorary Dean and fellow at the prestigious Dunhuang Academy who is dedicated to preserving and researching China’s cultural heritage of the renowned Mogao Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to 366 C.E.

Fan is the ideal ambassador to represent Adora Magic City, a ship built not only to serve the Chinese market, but to represent all that is historically rich and significant about the culture.

Magic City Naming Ceremony

“[Adora Magic City is a] vessel of rich Eastern and Western cultures, fostering cultural exchanges and preserving the spirit of the ancient Silk Road along the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road,” Fan said of the new cruise ship.

The time-honored tradition of naming and appointing a representative for the ship is said to bring good luck to the vessel and all who sail aboard her, and is a memorable moment in any cruise ship’s history.

The ceremony also had government officials, representatives from China State Shipbuilding Corporation and Adora Cruises, media members, travel agencies, and shipbuilding officials present. Part of the festivities included a live performance by the child choir “Little Star” and other distinctive moments.

About Adora Magic City

The new ship is an impressive one, a modified 135,500-gross-ton, Vista-class vessel that measures 323.6 meters (1,063 feet) in length and features 16 total decks. Onboard, guests will enjoy 26 different restaurants and bars, as well as the first German brewery-at-sea in Asia, a stunning stage production show titled “Marco Polo: An Enchanted Love Tale” and much more.

Especially pleasing onboard are the art spaces that combine both Eastern and Western aesthetics to give the ship diverse beauty that will appeal not only to Chinese guests, but to international travelers as well, offering everyone aboard the chance to experience the charm of the Silk Road.

Adora Magic City Cruise Ship

Comedy shows from Mahua FunAge, the largest duty-free retail shopping mall on any cruise ship in the world, and 5G internet connectivity also await guests aboard Adora Magic City.

Young cruisers will especially enjoy the first-ever “AI-STEAM Exploration Camp at Sea” from Bloks, the original Chinese building blocks brand, offering special programming for both fun and education, as well as the onboard aquapark, outdoor cinema, and other facilities.

The new ship will be able to welcome 5,246 guests per sailing and will be based from Shanghai, offering Asian itineraries year-round. Bookings only opened for the new ship on September 20, 2023, and her maiden voyage is scheduled for January 1, 2024.

A second ship is already under construction by the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Corporation, and is scheduled to join Adora Cruises in 2024, though further details have not yet been confirmed.