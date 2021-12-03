Celebrity Summit’s Brand New Itineraries Revealed for 2023

In 2019 Celebrity Summit became the second Celebrity Cruises ship to be revolutionized under the company’s $500 million upgrade program across the fleet. With more than a year of downtime, there hasn’t been much time for guests to enjoy the vessel, which is why it’s excellent news that Celebrity unveiled some epic Northern cruises onboard the ship in 2023.

The traditional changing of the leaves in New England, Lobsters in Maine, experiencing French culture in Quebec, cruises to Bermuda, and Martha’s Vineyard all lead up to what will be two epic cruises to Iceland and Greenland.

Visiting the ‘Great White North’

For some, the Caribbean is the dream cruise destination; others prefer destinations that are more off the beaten path. It’s good to see Celebrity Cruises has both groups covered with its range of ships.

Of course, there are the smaller expedition ships such as the Xpedition class ships sailing the Galapagos Islands. However, for those that want to explore the Eastern seaboard of the United States and Canada and explore further into the Atlantic Ocean, the new cruises onboard Celebrity Summit are an excellent fit.

Photo Credit: Mystic Stock Photography / Shutterstock.com

Celebrity Summit will embark on a series of cruises ranging between 7- and 12-night in length, sailing to some of the most sought-after cruise destinations in the Northern Atlantic. Before heading North in 2023, the vessel will first sail several cruises visiting Bermuda, Charleston, and Martha’s Vinyard.

In August 2023, she will sail from Cape Liberty, N.J., and Reykjavik to Iceland and Greenland. The first cruise sets sail from New Jersey on August 6. After a day at sea, the vessel will call in Halifax, Nova Scotia, followed by the beautiful town of St. Johns, Newfoundland.

After that, the ship will sail towards Greenland with a stop in Qaqortoq, the largest town in Southern Greenland. A day of scenic sailing and possibly spotting some icebergs and wildlife in Prince Christian Sound where guests can enjoy the beautiful scenery for cruising, with mountains reaching 4,000 feet and glaciers inching toward the sea.

Qaqurtoq, Greenland (Photo Credit: MrLis / Shutterstock)

All this will be concluded by stops in Akureyri and Isafjordur, both in Iceland. Guests will disembark the vessel again in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. The following cruise on August 19 will follow the same itinerary in the opposite direction.

Canada & New England

Once Celebrity Summit concludes her cruises to Greenland and Iceland, she will set sail on a series of cruises from Boston that explore the beautiful North-East coast of the United States and visit some stunning ports in Canada as well.

These 11-night vacations sail round trip from Boston and visit ports such as Rockland, Maine, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, and the capital of French culture and flavor in North America, Quebec City, where the vessel will be for two days and an overnight stay.

Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com

“The beauty of travel is how it rewards you with unlimited variety, enriching experiences and a deeper understanding of other cultures,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “It brings me such pleasure to announce itineraries like Celebrity Summit’s for 2023, as it brings opportunities for our guests to immerse themselves in everything from Bermuda’s island life, to the stunning surroundings of the Canadian coastline.”

In February 2019, the 2001-built 91,000 gross ton Celebrity Summit underwent Celebrity’s fleet-wide Revolution program. The $500 million upgrades involved significant changes onboard from modernizing restaurants, lounges, and staterooms, to updates to the ship’s interior, adding The Retreat for suite guests, and a fully redesigned spa and casino for the ship’s 2158 passengers.

So far, Celebrity Summit, Millenium, Equinox, and Celebrity Silhouette have undergone the Revolution program, while plans are on the table to upgrade Celebrity Constellation, Infinity, Eclipse, Solstice, and Celebrity Reflection by 2023.