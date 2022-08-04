Celebrity Ship to Sail Schitt’s Creek Cruise in March 2023

Flip Phone Event’s Moira’s Party Boat, Ew Cruising!: A Schitt’s Creek Fan Celebration cruise will set sail to the Caribbean from Miami with several Schitt’s Creek-themed events and performances.

The four-day sail will depart on March 30 and visit Key West, Florida and Nassau, Bahamas, aboard Celebrity Summit.

Schitt’s Creek Cruise

Popular comedy-drama sitcom, Schitt’s Creek, will now take its satire at sea for Flip Phone Event’s Moira’s Party Boat, Ew Cruising!: A Schitt’s Creek Fan Celebration.

In celebration of the television series, Moira’s Party Boat will depart on March 30, 2023, and visit Key West and the Bahamas during a four-night getaway, returning to Miami on April 3, 2023.

The cruise onboard Celebrity Summit will provide an exciting opportunity for guests to experience some fan-favorite-themed events such as a Schitt’s Creek costume party, A Night of 1000 Moiras, and A Little Bit Alexis Pool Party.

Photo Credit: Mystic Stock Photography / Shutterstock.com

Other special events available during this sailing include Jocelyn’s Bingo Jamboree, a performance from a Jazzagirls drag troupe, Schitt’s Creek-themed trivia, a Key West bar crawl, a wig party featuring Fruit Wine, a soiree celebrating Moira’s film, and even The Crowening.

“I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year,” David, starred by creator Dan Levy.

Not only will the events be geared toward fans, but so will the performers featuring Moira Rose, played by actress Catherine O’Hara, impersonator, and drag performers Nina DiAngelo from Minneapolis and Tenderoni from Chicago.

Key performers onboard will include Shuga Cain, American drag queen and baker from RuPaul’s Drag Race with the stage name Jesus Martinez, and Michael Judson Berry, Actor/Writer/Goofball with 483K TikTok followers.

During the sail, Guests will be instructed to dress up as their favorite Schitt’s Creek characters such as David, Johnny, Alexis, and Moira Rose.

Nina DiAngelo as Moira Rose on Moira’s Party Cruise

Since the television series aired its first episode on January 13, 2015, Schitt’s Creek has won serval awards, such as Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The Canadian television sitcom was created by Dan Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, who star as the main characters in the show as David and Johnny Rose respectively.

Moira’s Party Boat will be produced by Flip Phone Events, the same producer as the Golden Girls themed cruise and Cindy Levine of Dream Vacations, Golden Fans at Sea (sailing April 8-April 13, 2023 onboard Celebrity Summit).

Cast/crew members of Schitt’s Creek will not be in attendance, but the cruise will have hundreds of Schitt’s Creek fans in celebration of the iconic show.

Celebrity Summit

The Millennium-class cruise ship owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Summit, has a guest capacity of 2,218 and has been in service since November 2001.

The ship departed on its inaugural cruise on October 1, 2001, as one of the first ships to be powered by environmentally-friendly gas turbines, and was then refurbished with a revolution date of March 23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com

Since the refurbishment, the ship has added brand new staterooms with eXhale bedding featuring cashmere mattresses, enhanced design concepts, and technology across the ship, including The Retreat, an exclusive guest experience with The Retreat Sundeck and The Retreat Lounge.

Originally named Summit, the 90,940 gross-ton ship was renamed with the “Celebrity” prefix in 2008 and has been fitted with two General Electric LM2500+ gas turbines and two Rolls-Royce Mermaid azimuthing electric pod propulsion units.

Celebrity Summit’s 2022 itineraries will visit numerous destinations such as Canada, Maine, Grand Cayman, Key West, and Mexico with four- to 12-night options.