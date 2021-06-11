Celebrity Millennium Health Protocols Prove to Be Working After Guests Test Positive

Celebrity Millennium departed on the first passenger sailing in North America on June 5 out of St. Maarten. During that first voyage back, two passengers have tested positive for COVID, and the voyage has been able to continue with health protocols in place.

Cruising Continues on Celebrity Millennium

With the world’s media jumping on the fact of two passengers onboard the Celebrity cruise ship being positive for the virus on a vaccinated sailing, the missing fact is that health protocols are working.

The Celebrity Millennium set off on her first sailing since suspensions began in March 2020. She departed her new homeport of St. Maarten on June 5 and the first ship to sail in North America. The voyage has relatively been smooth until two passengers were positive during the end of cruise testing as part of the health protocols.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has confirmed that testing was done at least 72 hours before the end of the cruise. When the two guests tested positive, they were put into isolation in their stateroom and are asymptomatic. They are traveling together, and contact tracing is being conducted. The onboard medical staff is also monitoring the two guests.

All guests cruising on the Celebrity Millennium of 16 years old and over had the show proof of vaccination during embarkation and have a negative test within 72 hours prior to departure. The ship is sailing with at least 95% of fully vaccinated passengers and all crew members are fully vaccinated. There is no mandate for wearing a mask onboard Celebrity Millennium.

Celebrity Cruises has implemented several measures to keep guests and crew protected including staggered arrivals and departures, contactless tech onboard, and a wide range of new procedures. Testing is a major part of keeping everyone protected and in this case, it worked. All other guests will be able to continue the final part of the cruise. The cruise line’s full health protocols for St Maarten departures can be viewed here.

Photo Credit: Hit1912 / Shutterstock.com

The days of Diamond Princess are over, and the new reality is that this virus will be around for a while yet. There is no doubt, the virus will pop up in cruise ships worldwide in the coming months, just like in various places on land. Cruise ships are among the safest forms of transport, and cruise lines need to sail after being shut down for more than 15 months. It’s in their best interest to make sure everyone remains protected during a cruise vacation.

Celebrity Millennium has already departed Curacao in the southern Caribbean, a scheduled port of call. The ship is now heading for Barbados, which is the final scheduled call before arriving back in St. Maarten on June 12, 2021. The vessel will continue to offer Caribbean cruises out of St. Maarten through August 2021.

This is developing news and more updates are to come.