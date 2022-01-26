Celebrity Infinity to Offer Summer Caribbean Sailings

As the cruise industry continues to reshuffle ship deployments and adjust planned itineraries to accommodate health and safety protocols in different regions, Celebrity Infinity is preparing to set sail on a variety of Caribbean itineraries for the summer 2022 season. With sailings beginning June 25, this beautiful ship is ready to bring guests back to the most popular Caribbean ports.

Celebrity Infinity to Offer Caribbean Itineraries

Less than a week after 29 Mediterranean sailings were canceled for the vessel, Celebrity Cruises has announced the new itineraries for Celebrity Infinity in the Caribbean.

On June 20, guests and travel agents were informed of the cancelations affecting sailings from April 15 through November 28, 2022.

At that time, the announcement stated, “Celebrity Cruises is pleased to announce we will be relocating Celebrity Infinity from Europe to the Caribbean. As a result, we will be canceling all Celebrity Infinity Mediterranean sailings currently scheduled to depart April 15, 2022 through November 28, 2022. This will allow us to open new 7-night Caribbean cruises for sale in the Summer and Fall months.“

No explanation was given for the cancelations and ship relocation, though impacted guests were offered options to “Lift and Shift” their sailings or to receive full refunds.

Setting sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale beginning June 25, 2022, Celebrity Infinity will instead embark on alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. All itineraries depart on Saturdays and will feature calls to Bimini or Nassau, Bahamas and Key West, Florida.

Eastern Caribbean sailings will also visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, while Western Caribbean sailings will also call on Belize City, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico.

“We’re so excited to launch Celebrity Infinity back into service and in the Caribbean, where the culture and vibe is extremely unique and as popular as ever,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “She will join sister ship Celebrity Equinox, marking the first time Celebrity Cruises has offered two ships sailing a full summer Caribbean season from South Florida.”

Vibrant island culture, pristine water, and warm tropical breezes are just a few of the experiences awaiting guests aboard Celebrity Infinity as she calls on these popular ports. Guests can take advantage of full days in port and a variety of curated shore tour options to experience all the best of these Caribbean destinations.

“The unique itineraries offer something for all sun-seekers at a time when we all want to treat ourselves to long overdue travel experiences with family and friends,” Lutoff-Perlo said.

A True Celebrity Experience

In addition to the wonders that await in each port of call, passengers will also enjoy the very best of the Celebrity Cruises experience aboard Celebrity Infinity.

The Millennium-class vessel, which has a guest occupancy of 2,170, features luxurious accommodations that include Concierge Class and the spa-inspired AquaClass with exclusive clean cuisine dining at Blu.

Guests of The Retreat are treated to the ultimate in luxury, including an exclusive private restaurant dining and 24/7 lounge, while Le Petit Chef offers a one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining experience for all guests.

Guests can also enjoy the onboard pools and whirlpools, video arcade, on-deck movies, elite shopping, the wine cellar, art gallery, and more, topping it all off with a sweet treat from the Gelateria.

To simplify the luxury experience, Wi-Fi, drinks, and service charges are now ‘Always Included’ on every Celebrity cruise, so guests can enjoy everything their cruise has to offer without surprise charges and additional fees.

Celebrity Infinity will sail in the Caribbean through the end of November before embarking on a 14-night cruise to South America on November 28, visiting Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados, and Brazil along the way to Rio de Janeiro. The ship will remain in South America through the winter season, offering a variety of South America, Patagonia, and Antarctica sailings for adventurous passengers to enjoy.