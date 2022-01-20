Celebrity Cruises Will Deploy Two Ships to Asia for 2023-2024 Season

Celebrity Cruises plans to bring two cruise ships to Asia for deployment in 2023 and beyond. Celebrity Millennium will bring guests to a wide variety of destinations in the Northeast and Southeast of the continent from September 2023. Celebrity Solstice will be sailing 12-night itineraries in Southeast Asia from November 2023.

Cruises in Asia have been, with some exceptions, at a standstill for almost two years now. Destinations such as Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and many more, have always been top-rated destinations for cruisers, with many eagerly waiting for countries in the region to open up again.

Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Solstice in Asia

There is no denying the stunning beauty and cultural diversity of the Asian continent and the thousands of surrounding islands. For many years it has drawn millions of cruise fans to the region sailing from a huge amount of homeports.

There is no surprise then that Celebrity Cruises will be deploying two ships to the region in 2023, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Solstice, and offer cruises from Japan to Indonesia and everything in between.

The two vessels will offer guests the chance to sample everything Asia offers in a series of 12-night itineraries that often include overnight stays in places such as India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan.

Celebrity Millenium in Asia

The newly revolutionized Celebrity Millennium will sail to Asia after she concludes her season In Alaska. Sailing on September 15, the vessel will be sailing across the international date line on September 22 and arrive in Tokyo, Japan, on September 20.

From here, guests will enjoy some spectacular destinations across Northeast and Southeast Asia, including Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Spice Route.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“In 2023 we are returning to some of the world’s most treasured destinations within Asia and offering our guests more itinerary options to ‘Journey Wonderfull,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Travel opens a person’s heart and mind to the unique story of a people and place beyond what is possible from merely looking at pictures. These epic Asia itineraries allow guests to explore some of the world’s oldest civilizations and be transformed by the richness of their cultures.”

The 12-night itineraries include several in-depth explorations of Japan and its many amazing sights and sounds, but also several ports of call which are entirely new to Celebrity Cruises, such as Celukan Bawang, Bali, Indonesia; and Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Celebrity Solstice to Sail from Hawaii, Tahiti and Australia to Asia

After an epic crossing of the Pacific Ocean, bringing Celebrity Solstice from Alaska to Hawaii, Tahiti, and Singapore, Solstice will join Celebrity Millenium for several very popular itineraries exploring the cultural gems of Vietnam and Thailand departing from Hong Kong and Singapore.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Sailing from Singapore, the ports of call include Ko Samui, Thailand; Bangkok, Thailand (overnight); Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Hue, Vietnam; Hanoi/Halong Bay, Vietnam; and Hong Kong, China. Solstice will offer guests even more opportunities to enjoy the nightlife in some of Asia’s most famous capital cities.

There are overnight stays planned in Mumbai, India; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Bangkok, Thailand, amongst others.

Celebrity ships are designed to be effortless; the cruise line is one of the few that offer guests free WIFI, free drinks, and no gratuities.