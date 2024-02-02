Celebrity Cruises Upgrades its Wave Season Savings

Celebrity Cruises is offering impressive savings for guests looking to sail through April 2026 as part of a semi-annual sale. Cabin upgrades are also available on shorter Caribbean voyages.

Saving up to 75% Offered for Second Guests on Celebrity Cruises

Now through April 7, 2024, travelers on Celebrity Cruises voyages can get 75% off a second guest’s cruise fare as part of the line’s “wave season” discounts.

The deal is good for fares with a non-refundable deposit. Those who prefer a refundable deposit can score a 50% discount. Shipboard credit up to $200 per stateroom is also offered for select dates.

In addition, Celebrity Cruises has added another new incentive. The third and fourth guests per statement can travel for free. This offer is available until February 19, 2024.

Celebrity Equinox Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mario Hagen)

Free upgrades from ocean view cabins to veranda cabins also are now available on select sailings of Celebrity Reflection on a series of new, shorter Caribbean itineraries. These offers are applicable on most cruises sailing now through April 30, 2026.

New 3-Night Cruises Offered in the Caribbean

The new savings and offers are part of a semi-annual sale by Celebrity Cruises. The early months of the year are prime time for would-be travelers looking to plan future vacations, so cruise lines often announce their best deals during this so-called “wave season.”

Celebrity Cruise’s wave sale includes sailings to nearly 300 destinations worldwide. Voyages to the Galapagos and Alaska are excluded.

The cabin upgrade deal is specific to select sailings of Celebrity Reflection, which is currently homeported in Fort Lauderdale. The voyages are 3-night cruises from the Florida port to the Bahamas with stops in Nassau and the cruise line’s private island at Cococay.

Celebrity Reflection Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Adam McCullough)

The select dates in 2024 are May 3, May 31, June 28, July 5, July 26, August 23, August 30, September 20, September 27, and October 18.

Read Also: Things to Do on a Celebrity Reflection Cruise

Delivered in 2012, Celebrity Reflection is a Solstice-class vessel that can accommodate more than 3,600 passengers and 1,293 crew members. With 17 decks – one more than other Solstice class ships – she’s the largest vessel in her class.

Celebrity Reflection features a dozen restaurants (including six specialty restaurants), eight bars and lounges, the Canyon Ranch Fitness at SEA program, and a full-service spa.

Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit are also sailing new three and four-night itineraries in 2024, but the cabin upgrade promotion only applies to select Celebrity Reflection voyages.

Sale Includes Voyages on Edge Series Ships

These new sale deals include Celebrity Cruises’ head-turning Edge Series ships, including the new Celebrity Ascent.

Celebrity Ascent currently is homeported in Fort Lauderdale, where she sails 7-night voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean along with the Bahamas. On April 24, 2024, she will make her European debut with Mediterranean itineraries.

Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex are based in Fort Lauderdale for 2024, where they sail Caribbean voyages. Celebrity Edge is cruising Australia and New Zealand now but will be in Alaska in the summer.

In total, nine of Celebrity Cruises’ ships will sail the Caribbean in 2024 on voyages ranging from 3-night mini cruises to 12-night voyages.