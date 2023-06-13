Celebrity Cruises Unveils More New Edge Class Ship

Celebrity Cruises has just released new information about its upcoming ship, Celebrity Ascent. This much-anticipated vessel will be the fourth addition to the cruise line’s acclaimed Edge Series.

Introducing the Edge Series Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises has just revealed some exciting new details about its highly anticipated ship, Celebrity Ascent, the latest jewel in the company’s renowned, award-winning Edge Series.

Scheduled for a grand debut in South Florida in November 2023, Celebrity Ascent, coming out of Saint-Nazaire, France, will officially launch on December 3rd, 2023. You can watch the new video released by the cruise line with all the new details:

The ship is being touted as a vessel that will embody the epitome of opulence and extravagance—transforming the vessel into the brand’s newest floating haven for discerning holidaymakers.

What to Expect from Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Ascent, the newest addition to the fleet, will be based out of South Florida for the 2023-2024 Caribbean season. There will be some preview sailings before the ship officially debuts.

Departing from Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale from December 2023 to April 2024, the ship will take passengers around the Caribbean (Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, and more). Its next destination will be in the Mediterranean, offering cruises to Greece, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and France.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“I am so excited to introduce the world to Celebrity Ascent and continue the legacy of Celebrity’s Edge Series,” Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge remarked. “First launched in 2018, the Edge Series transformed what cruising could be and its ships like Edge, Apex, and Beyond quickly became consumer favorites.”

On Celebrity Ascent, guests will enjoy Edge Series features and design aspects that highlight the outward-facing elements of the vessel—providing passengers with gorgeous views and generous outdoor areas for immersive experiences. The ship will also offer an extensive culinary program with over 30 dining choices.

Celebrity Ascent will reintroduce beloved signature experiences from the other vessels as well. Guests can immerse themselves in The Theatre, a cutting-edge venue redefining sea entertainment with state-of-the-art technology.

Celebrity Ascent Casino

Celebrity Ascent’s theatre will also offer new production shows, and guests will find new casino offerings on the redesigned gaming floor, which also includes new games.

The Magic Carpet will provide a unique cantilevered lounge for socializing, dining, and panoramic views. Lots of great culinary adventures will be on offer too, like the three-story Eden Bar and Restaurant and the immersive Le Petit Chef dinner experience. There will also be a redesigned Cosmopolitan restaurant that guests can enjoy, inspired by the culture of champagne.

Cosmopolitan restaurant

The Rooftop Garden will deliver lots of outdoor fun. Al fresco dining at the Rooftop Garden Grill should also be a big hit. When it comes to fine dining, Celebrity Ascent is set to feature a range of enticing new gastronomic adventures.

Travelers can dive into the plant-based tasting menu at Eden Restaurant, savor bourbon tastings, and enjoy the redesigned Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud, which made its debut on Celebrity Beyond, plus many other innovative culinary offerings.

Le Voyage

With unfettered ocean views, luxury services, and food options galore, Celebrity Ascent is promising to be the cream of the crop when it comes to luxury-based ocean travel.

Celebrity Cruises’ Edge Series Vessels

The Edge Series, by Celebrity Cruises, is a small fleet featuring a new class of ships. What the company hopes will set these vessels apart from other cruise operators are their innovative designs and modern amenities.

The Edge Series, to date, includes the 129,500-ton Celebrity Edge, built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France, and launched back in 2018.

Photo Credit: BA Arts / Shutterstock

Celebrity Edge introduced plenty of cool new features to the industry, including the Magic Carpet (“floating” above the water), along with the Edge Staterooms and their Infinite Verandas.

Celebrity Apex, the second ship in the series, shares similar state-of-the-art features as Celebrity Edge. Celebrity Apex was launched in May 2019 but naturally saw sailing delays due to the Covid epidemic.

The third ship in the series, the 140,600-ton Celebrity Beyond, was launched in March 2021 and was officially named in 2022. This vessel offers up enhanced designs, luxurious accommodations, new culinary options, and grand public spaces.