Celebrity Cruises to Sail Year-Round in the Mediterranean in 2023

Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Infinity will sail the Mediterranean Sea year-round beginning in 2023, bringing a variety of new and sought-after itinerary options to eager travelers. This is the first time Celebrity Cruises will have a year-round presence in the Mediterranean, and the ship will offer a variety of cruise lengths and embarkation ports for guests to choose their perfect vacation plans in this amazing region.

Celebrity Infinity to Sail Mediterranean Year-Round

Celebrity Cruises is thrilled to offer guests new winter travel options in the Mediterranean, as Celebrity Infinity will add on to her previously planned summer 2023 season and will remain in the region from September 2023 through March 2024.

“Being able to sail through the Mediterranean all winter will open up infinite possibilities for our guests to satiate their wanderlust, while experiencing new destinations as they Journey WonderFULL with us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Infinity will kick off her winter season in September 2023 with 9- and 10-night itineraries exploring the best of the Iberian Peninsula. Alternating between embarkations from Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal, the ship will visit the beautiful Palma de Mallorca, the stunning and historically rich city of Seville, the intriguing ports of Santorini, Rhodes, and Mykonos in Greece, and more.

Beginning in October 2023 through January 2024, Celebrity Infinity will sail from Barcelona as she embarks on 11- and 12-night itineraries and returns to Morocco for the first time since 2008.

Guests will experience the sights of the whitewashed hills of Tangier, explore the authentic food vendors and medinas in Casablanca, and be treated to the fantastical landscapes of the Canary Islands among other top destinations in Spain and Portugal.

Capping off the winter season, Celebrity Infinity will then return to Greece, the birthplace of Celebrity Cruises, in February and March 2024 where travelers will be treated to 10 or 11-night itineraries traveling three continents, visiting some of the world’s most revered historical sights and ancient wonders in Egypt and Greece, including The Great Pyramid, the Acropolis in Athens, The Temple of Artemis, and more.

“With these new 2023-2024 offerings, we will continue to reintroduce our guests to the world with itineraries that reconnect them with cultures and experiences that will last a lifetime,” said Lutoff-Perlo.

Photo Credit: TetKabrit / Shutterstock.com

To permit guests even more in-depth experiences, these itineraries will include overnight stays in Malaga, Spain; Porto, Portugal; Jerusalem, Israel; Alexandria, Egypt, or Athens, Greece, as appropriate for each itinerary.

Infinite Luxury on Celebrity Infinity

As if the itineraries weren’t outstanding enough, guests can also expect a phenomenal experience aboard the Millennium-class Celebrity Infinity. A mid-size ship with a guest capacity of 2,170 and 999 crew members to offer amazing service, the ship offers the perfect blend of Celebrity’s outstanding luxury experiences as well as the intimacy necessary for these historic ports of call.

Guests will experience regionally-inspired dining at the ships multiple restaurants, as well as world-class entertainment in The Theater and other venues on board.

The Spa offers wellness and relaxation options, and guests can soak up the sun from multiple pools, whirlpools, and ample deck space. Simplifying the luxury experience, Wi-Fi, drinks, and service charges are now “Always Included” on every Celebrity cruise, so guests can indulge without guilt.