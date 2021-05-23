Celebrity Cruises to Sail Alaska Starting in July

The unanimous passing of the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act by the US House of Representatives has caused all the major cruise lines to scramble ships to Alaska.

After Carnival Cruise line, Princess, Holland America Line, and Royal Caribbean, it is now up to Celebrity Cruises to announce it will be sending Celebrity Summit on a series of 7-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle, Washington.

Celebrity to feature the natural beauty of the Last Frontier

Celebrity Summit will sail on a series of roundtrip seven-night cruises from Seattle. The vessel recently underwent a refit, part of a fleetwide $500 million ‘revolution’ to elevate every detail and refine every guest comfort on the ship.

Celebrity’s Alaska cruises will take guests to stunning coastal destinations that feature the wildlife, wilderness, and natural beauty Alaska is famous for. The cruise lines’ Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise will feature the following highlights:

Ketchikan – On the southernmost entry to Alaska's Inside Passage, this is the best spot for a flightseeing excursion of the Misty Fjords;

– On the southernmost entry to Alaska’s Inside Passage, this is the best spot for a flightseeing excursion of the Misty Fjords; Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier – While sailing this 30-mile waterway, guests can see granite cliffs, mountain valleys, waterfalls before seeing the 600-feet-tall and half-mile wide Dawes Glacier.

Juneau – The energetic capital city is the home of Mendenhall Glacier and Mt. Roberts.

– The energetic capital city is the home of Mendenhall Glacier and Mt. Roberts. Skagway – once the heart of the Gold Rush, visitors can explore the Yukon on the White Pass Railway.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, who is the President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, said this following the announcement from Celebrity Cruises:

“I just can’t say enough about how wonderful it is to return to Alaska. I have always had a special place in my heart for the incredible people, amazing wildlife and the beauty of this great state and once our guests visit, they do, too.”

All sailings will depart with a vaccinated crew, and everyone over the age of 16 must be vaccinated; as of August 1, 2021, all US guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. The cruise line announced last week it would be significantly lessening the restrictions placed on vaccinated individuals.

The 2021 Alaska sailings will open for booking on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Following the nine sailings to Alaska, Celebrity Summit will be relocating to the Caribbean, where she will sail on a series of 4- and 5-night itineraries.

What Are Celebrity Cruises’ Restart Plans?

Celebrity Cruises has been making steady progress in its return to cruising. The cruise line was one of the first to announce a return with cruises from St. Maarten in the Caribbean onboard Celebrity Millenium, sailing on June 5.

Celebrity Apex, in the meantime, will be sailing on her Maiden voyage in the Greek Isles on a roundtrip itinerary from the Greek capital of Athens. This sailing will depart on June 19.

On July 3, the first Caribbean sailing leaving from a US port will depart Ft Lauderdale. Celebrity Edge will cruise to Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. On July 4, Celebrity Equinox will sail on a Western Caribbean itinerary that will see the ship in Nassau, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, and Costa Maya.

Whether it’s cold weather or hot weather, Celebrity Cruises certainly has all the bases covered.