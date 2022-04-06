Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of Third Edge-Class Vessel

Celebrity Cruises has officially taken delivery of the new Celebrity Beyond. Not only does the momentous occasion welcome the fifteenth vessel to the cruise line’s fleet, but it is a happy step forward to post-pandemic normalcy as the ceremony is the first conducted in-person since the industry shutdown.

Celebrity Beyond Delivered

During the April 6, 2022, ceremony, Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo along with other Royal Caribbean Group executives honored the thousands of engineers, architects, designers, contractors, shipyard employees, and Celebrity Cruises teams as the brand took delivery of Celebrity Beyond, the third and most luxurious ship in the fleet’s Edge-class of vessels.

“With its innovative offerings that reach far beyond expectations from some of today’s most talented designers, artists, and creative minds, we believe that Beyond speaks to the growing trend of people seeking new luxury experiences that are personalized, effortless and meaningful,” Lutoff-Perlo said.

Photo Credit: Steve Dunlop / Celebrity Cruises

Lutoff-Perlo was joined by Royal Caribbean Group’s President and CEO Jason Liberty and the ship’s captain, Kate McCue, as they officially took ownership from the shipyard. The event included the traditional changing of the flags and a celebratory ceremony onboard Celebrity Beyond while docked in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

“The delivery of Celebrity Beyond today marks our ongoing commitment to growth and innovation; today, we celebrate the future of travel and its possibilities,” said Liberty.

“This incredible ship, on this long-awaited day, signifies our commitment to investing in the future of the travel industry, as well as the ship building industry in Europe,” he said.

“We are so grateful to the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team; our own Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises team; our loyal guests and trade partners; and everyone who has contributed their time, resources, creativity, and loyalty. We look forward to what’s to come as the travel industry grows to new peaks.”

First Ceremony Since Shutdown

The delivery of Celebrity Beyond is the first in person, physical delivery event handing off a new ship from the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard to any cruise line since the industry shutdown began in March 2020.

While cruise ships have continued to be constructed and delivered, events were curtailed due to social distancing and travel requirements to safeguard everyone involved.

Photo Credit: Steve Dunlop / Celebrity Cruises

“We could not be happier to officially welcome Celebrity Beyond into our fleet with the first physical delivery since the pandemic, celebrating this momentous occasion with our exceptional crew and partners at Chantiers de l’Atlantique,” said Lutoff-Perlo.

These in-person moments are what drive the travel industry, and bringing together everyone who has a part of a new cruise ship’s planning, design, and construction is a rewarding and memorable experience.

“Celebrity Beyond is a true new ship. We have worked hard, in a spirit of strong collaboration and even during the pandemic, to achieve this result,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Celebrity Beyond is one of the exceptional ships that will be remembered.”

An Edgy New Ship That Goes Beyond

Celebrity Beyond is sure to bring amazing experiences to many passengers. As the newest ship in the innovative Edge class, the vessel includes new dining options, such as the Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud signature restaurant and a two-story Sunset Bar on the aft of the ship.

The ship’s familiar public spaces have been elevated and reimagined, bringing fleet favorites to guests in new, luxurious ways.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

There are 17 spacious decks, a Sundeck that is 40% larger than on other vessels, an expanded Rooftop Garden, and the return of the Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform 13 stories above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails, having dinner, or enjoying live music performances.

Celebrity Beyond is the largest ship ever constructed for Celebrity Cruises, weighing in at 140,600 gross tons and measuring 1,073 feet long and 128 feet wide. The ship has a double occupancy capacity of 3,260 guests, with more than 1,400 crew members to provide outstanding, luxury service.

The ship’s maiden voyage will depart Southampton, England, on April 27, for a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting top European ports including Bordeaux, Lisbon, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona.

Celebrity Beyond will then offer variety of Mediterranean sailings including the Italian Riviera, France, and Greek Isles itineraries through early October, before heading to the Caribbean for the winter season.