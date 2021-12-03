Celebrity Cruises Returns to South America With Celebrity Eclipse in 2023

South America is filled with amazing cultures, history, natural beauty, stunning wildlife, and more, and Celebrity Cruises is bringing guests to the heart of all the continent offers with the return of its “Journey WonderFULL” sailings in 2023.

Celebrity Eclipse will spend four months south of the Equator, visiting 16 destinations through 14-night Antarctica cruises and 12-night Argentina and Patagonia sailings.

Celebrity Eclipse to Set Sail in South America

From December 2023 to April 2024, Celebrity Eclipse will visit top bucket-list ports like Valparaiso, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and even the tip of Antarctica. Guests will be able to get close to Chile’s Osorno Volcano, go whale watching on Argentina’s Playa El Doradillo, or surf the beautiful beaches of Montevideo, Uruguay.

Machu Picchu (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

“The power of travel expands our horizons, introduces us to other cultures, and opens us up to truly fulfilling experiences. Celebrity takes its guests to far reaching corners of the globe, while enjoying unrivalled luxury travel adventures,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “We have so much planned in 2023, and we’re really looking forward to sharing the culture and charm of the world with our guests as they Journey WonderFULLSM with us.”

The adventures start with the 16-night repositioning cruise from Los Angeles to Chile which includes visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and two overnights in Lima, Peru, allowing plenty of time for passengers to experience the country’s most visited destination.

With eight destinations in six countries, and no more than two consecutive days at sea, the 16-day sailings will ensure guests will have one of the most memorable and exotic vacations ever. If guests miss out on the journey to Chile, they will have a second chance for the same voyage in reverse as Celebrity Eclipse returns to Los Angeles in April 2024.

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Once settled into this dynamic part of the world, Celebrity Eclipse will offer two itineraries. The first is a 12-night Argentina and Patagonia sailing from Valparaiso to Buenos Aires (or vice versa), while the second is a 14-night Antarctica sailing round-trip from Buenos Aires.

The Argentina and Patagonia sailing is port-rich but still has days at sea for luxurious relaxation, while the Antarctica round-trip has more cruising days that offer guests amazing scenery and wildlife viewing opportunities, such as seeing humpback whales, leopard seals, gentoo penguins, and more.

About Celebrity Eclipse

While guests may be traveling to far-flung locales on these exclusive itineraries, Celebrity Cruises does not sacrifice their outstanding service and luxury no matter what the destination. Celebrity Eclipse is a Solstice-class ship, weighing in at 122,000 gross tons and able to accommodate 2,850 passengers at double occupancy.

Photo Credit: 1AdesiA1 / Shutterstock.com

The ship offers deliciously curated gourmet dining options, stylish bars and lounges, boutique shopping, and the ultimate in pampering and wellness at The Spa. Onboard options are available for all ages, including Hot Glass classes, bocce ball courts, and outstanding theatrical shows.

Celebrity Cruises also simplifies the cruise experience by including their most popular amenities in every cruise price. Drinks, including specialty coffee and bottled water, are part of the cruise price, as is Wi-Fi to stay in touch with family and friends, and gratuities to reward crew members for the exceptional service they provide.

Package upgrades to more exclusive amenities, including premium spirits, shore excursion credits, and onboard credits, are also available.