Celebrity Cruises Returns to Los Angeles After Eight-Year Hiatus

After over an eight-year hiatus, Celebrity Cruises has returned to the Port of Los Angeles on Saturday, September 24, heading to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The 2,852-guest Celebrity Solstice left the Californian port last week, beginning its Mexican Riviera itinerary, as the first-time Celebrity Cruises has offered a full season of Mexican Riviera sailings in 15 years.

Celebrity Cruises’ Return to Los Angeles

This is the first time Celebrity Cruises has offered a full season of Mexican Riviera sailings in 15 years, which also marked a milestone as Celebrity Solstice made its initial debut in the market.

In kicking off its full season of Mexican Riviera sailings, the 121,878-ton ship will now offer five-, seven-, and eight-night itinerary options that visit ports of call in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and Ensenada.

Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock

These new offerings are available on the line’s first Solstice-class ship now through April 2023, all departing from the West Coast port, Port of Los Angeles.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo stated, “When Celebrity Solstice was originally introduced, she ushered in a new, innovative era of cruise ships and introduced features and amenities few ever dreamed would be on a cruise ship.”

“With such a beautiful aesthetic, this ship of dreams, is the perfect offering for the City of Dreams and we’re excited to sail her along the magnificent Mexican coastline,” she added.

The 2,852-Guest Celebrity Solstice

As the namesake of Celebrity’s award-winning Solstice Series, Celebrity Solstice has achieved many of the line’s firsts, including the first to offer The Lawn Club, a unique, and large outdoor grassy area for playing outdoor games.

The 121,878-ton ship is also the first of the Celebrity Cruises’ fleet to offer its unique Hot Glass Show through classes and demonstrations at sea.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

Offering a sauna, indoor pool, and more than four hot tubs, the ship underwent a major 8.5 million dollar refurbishment that took place in Singapore from October 22, 2016, to October 31, 2016, adding The Lawn Club, an upgraded Photo Gallery, and much more.

Previous to its Mexican Riviera sailings, Celebrity Solstice was sailing seven-day round-trip Alaskan itineraries, and then took two one-way cruises leading to its new Port of Los Angeles offerings. It also comes after the cruise line canceled the vessel’s originally scheduled deployment in Asia.

Built at Meyer Werft in Papengurg, Germany in 2008, Celebrity Solstice additionally features a 12-deck-high atrium and is the first post-Panamax vessel for the fleet, exceeding the size limits for ships able to travel through the Panama Canal.