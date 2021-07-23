Celebrity Cruises Restarts Sailings to Alaska After Nearly Two Years

Celebrity Cruises resumes sailings to Alaska today with the Celebrity Millennium cruise ship based out of Seattle, Washington. It comes after the cruise line has been away from the region for nearly two years. The ship is also the second in the fleet to begin sailing from the U.S., following Celebrity Edge resuming out of Florida towards the end of June.

Celebrity Millennium Departing for Alaska

It has been a hard journey to get here, but finally, cruise ships are starting to visit Alaska once again. One of those ships is Celebrity Millennium, departing Port of Seattle today on a seven-night voyage which includes Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, and Dawes Glacier, and Juneau. The ship begins a total of 11 roundtrip cruises through early October 2021.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, said:

“It’s really incredible to return to Alaska today, to once again support the local culture and to share its stunning scenery with our guests. It is truly deserving of its bucket list status, and I have always had a special place in my heart for its incredible people and natural beauty.”

“To be bringing tourism and the cruise industry back to Alaska is an honor and so important for rebuilding the economy of several key Alaskan communities. I am thankful to all elected officials involved for recognizing the need and finding a way to begin to restore their livelihoods.”

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Ports of Call for Celebrity Millennium

The cruise ship will visit several ports in Alaska and those breathtaking views the region is so well known for. Here’s where the ship will sail:

Ketchikan – Uniquely nestled at the southernmost entry to Alaska’s famous Inside Passage, it is the best spot for a flightseeing excursion of the Misty Fjords;

– Uniquely nestled at the southernmost entry to Alaska’s famous Inside Passage, it is the best spot for a flightseeing excursion of the Misty Fjords; Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier – Sailing through this 30-mile-long stretch, guests are surrounded by granite cliffs, mountain valleys and gushing waterfalls before viewing the 600-feet-tall and half-mile wide Dawes Glacier. One of cruising’s must-experience highlights, the ship does a full turn here, providing views of this incredible feat of nature to guests on both sides of the ship;

Juneau – This energetic capital city is home to Mendenhall Glacier and Mt. Roberts, and offers more hiking trails than roads;

Skagway – Once the heart of the Gold Rush, visitors can explore the Yukon on the White Pass Railway.

Icy Strait Point – On Chichagof Island just outside the village of Hoonah, this is the port of adventure and culture, providing a glimpse into life in Alaska’s largest Native Tlingit village.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

A Busy Cruise Ship!

Celebrity Millennium has been a busy ship for the cruise line as she was also the first in the fleet to resume operations in North America. The ship was homeported out of St. Maarten in the Eastern Caribbean for the first time when she kick-started sailings on June 5, 2021.

The ship is the first to resume in North America and the first to resume in Alaska, and the second from the U.S. it follows Celebrity Edge, which became the first to restart in the U.S. when she departed out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 26.

Celebrity Millennium, which underwent a refurbishment in 2019 as part of the cruise line’s $500 million fleetwide upgrade program, is sailing in Alaska with all crew members fully vaccinated. U.s. guests aged 16 and over must be fully vaccinated, starting from August 1, which will change to ages 12 and over.

The Celebrity cruise ship is 90,940 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,218 at double occupancy and 1,024 crew members.

This news follows Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas, which became the first cruise ship to resume sailing to Alaska on July 19. Holland America Line will begin sailing on July 24, with Nieuw Amsterdam and Sky Princess, operated by Princess Cruises will begin voyages on July 25. on July 27, Carnival Miracle will also resume Alaska cruises out of Seattle.