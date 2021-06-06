Celebrity Cruises Restarts Operations in the Caribbean

Restarting cruise operations in North America has just become a reality, with Celebrity Millennium departing from St. Maarten on June 5. This is, in fact, the first cruise ship in the industry and for the cruise line to return to service since the suspension first started in March 2020.

Celebrity Millennium is First to Restart Cruises in North America!

The moment has finally arrived with Celebrity Millennium, which is operated by Celebrity Cruises, becoming the first cruise ship to restart operations since the cruise industry came to a halt over a year ago.

The vessel departed from its new homeport of St. Maarten in the eastern Caribbean and is calling at Aruba, Curaçao, and Barbados during the seven-night itinerary. The ship will offer cruises from the stunning island to the eastern and western Caribbean through August 2021.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises said, “Today, we sail, again! This is such a significant moment for our company, our industry and the Caribbean. That this day has finally arrived for our guests and our crew is truly special – beyond words, really.”

She continued to say, “I am so happy to have our crew back onboard doing what they love and providing amazing vacations and service to our guests. I also am extremely grateful to the leadership of the St. Maarten government for their vision and support to make this moment happen. What an honor to now be the first to enthusiastically say, once again – ‘Welcome Aboard!’”

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The Celebrity cruise ship is sailing with at least 95% of vaccinated passengers and all fully vaccinated crew members. there are strict new health measures to make sure everyone remains protected. The cruise line has also introduced new arrival, departure and muster safety drill procedures along with new ways to enjoy shore excursions. Here’s are the new health measures currently active:

Vaccinated Sailings – Celebrity will sail in the Caribbean with a vaccinated crew and at least 95% vaccinated guests.

Celebrity will sail in the Caribbean with a vaccinated crew and at least 95% vaccinated guests. Staggered Arrivals and Departures – Terminal arrivals and departures will be staggered by appointment, with guests having the ability to select their preferred times based on travel plans.

– Terminal arrivals and departures will be staggered by appointment, with guests having the ability to select their preferred times based on travel plans. Contactless Transactions – Celebrity’s digitally advanced mobile app* transforms the decades-old large-group-gathering Muster safety drill into a personal eMuster experience that guests can complete on their mobile device or interactive stateroom TV, avoiding large group gatherings. The app also expedites the boarding process; and allows guests to read menus and book dining reservations and shore excursions via their smartphone.

– Celebrity’s digitally advanced mobile app* transforms the decades-old large-group-gathering Muster safety drill into a personal eMuster experience that guests can complete on their mobile device or interactive stateroom TV, avoiding large group gatherings. The app also expedites the boarding process; and allows guests to read menus and book dining reservations and shore excursions via their smartphone. Appropriate Face Coverings – During the Terminal check-in and check-out process, all guests 2 years of age and older will be required to wear an appropriate face covering. Once onboard, and unless otherwise stipulated by local governments, masks will not be required in accordance with recent CDC guidance for sailings with vaccinated crew and guests.

Celebrity Cruises is leading the return to service in North America as Celebrity Edge will become the first cruise ship to restart operations on June 26 from the US. The ship was the first to be approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for restricted sailing. Celebrity Edge will start with a seven-day voyage out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In July, Celebrity Cruises will also restart sailing to Alaska and cruises from the UK.