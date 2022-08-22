Celebrity Cruises Removes Vaccination Mandates for Most Sailings

Celebrity Cruises has announced new protocols, dropping vaccination requirements for most sailings out of the U.S and out of European ports. Additionally, the new protocols will simplify testing guidelines.

Celebrity Cruises will now accept any commercially available test, including unsupervised self-tests, for cruises to many destinations. The guidelines, which follow the same from Royal Caribbean International earlier today, open the door to making travel easier for those who hope to explore the world.

Celebrity Cruises Takes a Big Step Back to Normal

Starting September 5, 2022, guests sailing onboard the Celebrity cruise ships from most destinations in the United States and Europe will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated, as long as they comply with local testing requirements.

Starting September 5, 2022, guests sailing onboard the Celebrity cruise ships from most destinations in the United States and Europe will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated, as long as they comply with local testing requirements.

“A new world is waiting and I’m thrilled to now more closely align our operations with the rest of the travel industry and open up opportunities for everyone to explore, once again,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Travel is making its grand comeback and we’re looking forward to the continued momentum from consumers around the world.”

The news comes after the cruise line had already eased many requirements last week, which included sailings from the United Kingdom and Europe and all sailings that depart from Los Angeles.

Celebrity To Allow Self-Testing

Celebrity Cruises will begin accepting self-tests on sailings from U.S. ports that don’t visit Canada and Bermuda and on many Europe sailings.

For sailings of nine nights or less, vaccinated guests will no longer need to test for boarding the Celebrity cruise ships, if destinations allow, and will have three days before boarding to test for sailings ten nights or more.

Guests that have not been vaccinated need to test three days before the voyage if they are age five or older on US sailings. For European cruises, this requirement goes up to age 12 and older.

Celebrity Cruises will not be removing the COVID-19 securities for guests. Guests will still get 100% of the cruise fare refunded for themselves and their traveling party if anyone tests positive within ten days before the cruise.

If guests test positive during the cruise or are suspected of having COVID affecting their voyage, they will receive a pro-rated refund.

Not All Destinations Ready to Drop Requirements

While Celebrity Cruises and, earlier today, Royal Caribbean International, have dropped most requirements for cruises from many different destinations, not all cruise destinations are ready to let go just yet.

Sailings to and from ports in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand require all guests ages 12 and up to be fully vaccinated to sail in keeping with country requirements.

For expedition cruises to the Galapagos Islands, the Ecuadorian authorities require even stricter measures, where guests ages three and older are to be fully vaccinated.

Guests should keep an eye on the specific requirements for each country, which can be found on the cruise line’s websites. Celebrity cruises are now operating all of its 15 cruise ships from the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and the Galapagos Islands.

The cruise line will return to Australia and New Zealand on October 12 with a 12-night cruise onboard Celebrity Eclipse from Sydney, Australia. This grand exploration of the beautiful New Zealand coast will include visits to Dunedin, Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, and more.