Celebrity Cruises Releases Travel Requirements for Transatlantic Voyages

Going on a Transatlantic voyage requires a little more organization than what guests have been used to. This became clear as Celebrity Cruises released its health travel requirements for the five Transatlantic voyages from the United States to Europe.

While flying from the US to European destinations is reasonably easygoing, the same can not be said about cruises that take the same route. From pre-cruise testing to health forms and vaccination requirements to testing during the voyage, future guests will need to know the details before sailing.

Five Transatlantic Voyages for Celebrity Cruises

Guests booked on one of the five transatlantic voyages will need to keep track of the various and different travel requirements that are in place for each destination.

Celebrity Cruises released its protocols for transatlantic voyages on March 30, 2022, as five ships will begin seasons in Europe. On its website, the cruise line stated the following:

“Travel requirements vary by homeport country. Be sure you’re aware of both homeport country and Celebrity Cruises vaccine and testing requirements as they may differ. We will continually evaluate and update these requirements and protocols as new information becomes available. Booked guests will be advised of the latest requirements leading up to departure.”

Photo Credit: GEORGE STAMATIS / Shutterstock.com

The five sailings are:

April 8, 2022, Celebrity Silhouette from Fort Lauderdale to Southampton in the U.K., with additional stops in Bermuda; Ponta Delgada, Azores; and Lisbon, Portugal.

April 18, 2022, Celebrity Constellation from Tampa to Barcelona in Spain, with additional stops in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel Island, Azores; Cadiz, Malaga, Granada, Cartagena, and Valencia, Spain.

April 18, 2022, Celebrity Reflection from Fort Lauderdale to Rome, Italy, with stops in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel Island, Azores; Palma de Mallorca, Toulon, France, and Livorno, Italy.

April 22, 2022, Celebrity Edge from Fort Lauderdale to Rome, Italy, with stops in Funchal, Madeira; Cadiz, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Cagliari, Italy.

from Fort Lauderdale to Rome, Italy, with stops in Funchal, Madeira; Cadiz, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Cagliari, Italy. April 30, 2022, Celebrity Apex from Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam, Netherlands, with stops in Ponta Delgada, Azores; Brest, France; Isle of Portland, England; Le Havre, France, and Zeebrugge, Belgium.

With all these different destinations, Celebrity Cruises will need to ensure guests comply with various measures.

Travel Requirements for Transatlantic Cruises

Guests flying to the United States to board a ship will need to present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than one day before traveling to the United States.

Guests that sail on itineraries with ports of call in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Bermuda will need to present the following:

Spain: All guests ages 12 and up must complete a health form and receive a QR code to travel.

All guests ages 12 and up must complete a health form and receive a QR code to travel. Italy: All guests ages 6 years and older must complete a health form.

All guests ages 6 years and older must complete a health form. The Netherlands: Guests ages 12 and up must complete a health form.

Guests ages 12 and up must complete a health form. Bermuda: Fill out a Bermuda Travel authorization entry form before arriving.

Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

All guests must be fully vaccinated, and booster shots are highly recommended. Guests who do not yet have their booster shots and those that have received their final vaccine more than 270 days before sailing, could be required to undergo additional testing while onboard, at $42 per test. This will be the case, for example, if guests debark the vessel in The Netherlands, Spain, or Italy.

Pre-Cruise Testing

Guests must present a negative test at least two days before sailing. However, if they have a port of call or voyage ending in Spain, Italy, or The Netherlands, the test must be taken within 24 hours of sailing. There will be test facilities available in the departure ports for international guests.

Testing Requirements Chart

For US-based guests flying back to the United States, Celebrity Cruises will have the option of buying an eMED Test Kit to satisfy US re-entry requirements.

While onboard, masks are not mandatory; however, guests would need to bring their masks with them should those regulations change, or if destinations require masks to be worn while ashore.

There could also be destinations where leaving the ship will only be possible by joining a tour organized by Celebrity Cruises, as has been the standard in Europe since cruising resumed.

Whether these requirements will still be in place when the cruises depart remains to be seen. Many European countries have announced far-reaching relaxation of health measures in recent weeks. With some luck, cruises to European destinations will be included in these relaxations.