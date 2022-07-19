Celebrity Cruises Reaches Milestone After 15 More Wine Awards

A recent milestone has been reached by Celebrity Cruises highlighting their immense wine offerings. The cruise line’s wine program has now won 15 Wine Spectator awards in the leading wine authority’s annual rating of the world’s best restaurant wine programs.

15 Wine Spectator Awards for Celebrity Cruises

Recognized for its luxury culinary offerings, Celebrity Cruises announced it had received several brand new awards for its elite wine program at sea.

Celebrity Cruises’ wine selection is globally known as the most awarded wine program at sea. With this year’s awards, the line’s wine program has now accrued more than 100 awards over the past ten years.

Out of over 100 awards won, 15 awards have been just been awarded by Wine Spectator for the 2022 year. Renowned for its wine ratings, Wine Spectator is a publication organization that reviews and awards wines and their venues on a 100-point scale, using a panel of selected critics.

Four of the awards received in 2022 were “Best Of” Awards of Excellence. The honorary “Best Of” awards were bestowed upon restaurants onboard the line’s Edge Series ships. As with previous years, Celebrity Cruises was the only brand in the industry to receive this respected honor.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The new Celebrity Beyond, the third ship in the Edge Series, received two “Best Of” awards for the wine selection at Le Voyage, Daniel Boulud’s first restaurant at sea; and at its steakhouse, Fine Cut.

Her sister ships Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex also received the “Best Of” token award. The 2022 Best of Award of Excellence was given to Cyprus onboard Celebrity Apex for three consecutive years and Normandie onboard Celebrity Edge for four consecutive years.

“Celebrity Cruises consistently raises the bar on superior and innovative food and beverage-focused experiences at sea,” said Cornelius Gallagher, vice president of food and beverage for Celebrity Cruises.

“To have our efforts rewarded with this kind of consistent and growing recognition from the experts is very gratifying and it fuels our imaginations for the next decade of perfectly paired offerings.”

Two 2022 “Awards of Excellence” were won by Fine Cut onboard Celebrity Apex for three consecutive years and Fine Cut onboard Celebrity Beyond for the first time this year.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

In addition to the awards granted to the line’s newer Edge Series ships, Celebrity Cruises has continued to win Wine Spectator awards for a decade throughout its fleet.

The Wine Spectator “Awards of Excellence” honor has been bestowed upon these winners for the past ten consecutive years: Opus on Celebrity Reflection, GrandCuvée on Celebrity Silhouette, Grand Epernay on Celebrity Solstice, Moonlight Sonata on Celebrity Eclipse, Silhouette on Celebrity Equinox, Cosmopolitan on Celebrity Summit, Metropolitan on Celebrity Millennium, San Marco on Celebrity Constellation, Trellis on Celebrity Infinity.

Wine Onboard Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises offers one of the largest wine collections at sea. Its wine program offers more than 500 selections from the world’s most sought-after wine regions and some of the most acclaimed labels.

Each Celebrity Cruises ship has an educated and knowledgeable team of Sommeliers onboard. The Sommeliers immerse guests in wine education and assist in navigating the vast selection of wine offerings onboard.

The line offers a variety of experiences with Sommeliers as your guide including World Wine Tours, Food and Wine Pairing Workshops, and Destination Wine Tours.

These experiences allow guests to immerse themselves in education about wine-producing areas around the world, including activities such as winery tours and tastings. Guests aboard can sample wines from across the globe and learn about regional and varietal technicalities.

Celebrity Cruises’ Wine Spectator awarded wine program can be accessed aboard its fleet of 15 award-winning ships.