Celebrity Cruises Opens its Wave Season

Celebrity Cruises is currently offering a fantastic sale for travelers looking to plan their next vacation. During wave season, which runs through March 1, 2023, guests can enjoy huge discounts off the second guest’s cruise fare and additional savings of hundreds of dollars per stateroom.

Guests can also receive up to $800 on onboard credits. These offers are applicable on cruises to destinations globally sailing through April 30, 2025.

Celebrity Cruises Wave Season Open

With a wide variety of destinations available, Celebrity Cruises offers travelers the opportunity to explore the world and visit their dream destinations. From Caribbean islands to European cities and Mediterranean islands, Alaska, and Southeast Asia, Celebrity Cruises sails to all seven continents and nearly 300 destinations worldwide.

Wave season is a time when an overload of cruise deals becomes available. Traditionally, it occurs during the year’s first quarter, from January to March. These deals are a reward for early bookers who secure them before prices increase due to changes in supply and demand.

From now until March 1, 2023, guests can receive a substantial discount of 75% on the cruise fare for their second guest. Additionally, they can save up to $800 per stateroom and receive up to $800 in onboard spending money.

Massive Variety of Cruises Available

Celebrity includes nearly all voyages onboard its ships in this year’s Wave Season discounts. The cruise line revealed late last year it plans to operate some 500 sailings going into next year; most of those sailings will be included in the Wave Season Sale.

Itineraries in the Caribbean included in the sale are a 4-night Key West & Bahamas Cruise from Miami, Florida on the Celebrity Summit. This cruise takes place between February and April 2023 and features stops in Nassau and Key West.

Another option for Caribbean vacationers is a 7-night Southern Caribbean Cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium. This cruise takes place from February to April 2023 and includes stops in the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Dominica, Barbados, and Grenada.

Also onboard Celebrity Millenium, for those looking to experience the natural wonder of Alaska, Celebrity Cruises offers a 7-night Northbound Glacier cruise from Vancouver. This cruise takes place from May 12, 2023, to May 19, 2023, and includes stops in Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway, and Hubbard Glacier.

Several of Celebrity Cruises’ newest cruise ships, the Edge-class cruise ships, will be operating in Europe this summer.

A variety of Europe itineraries include a 7-night Spain, France & Italy Cruise departing from Rome on Celebrity Edge. This cruise takes place from May 13, 2023, to September and includes stops in some of Europe’s most popular destinations, such as Portofino and Florence in Italy, Cannes in France, and Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona in Spain.

Celebrity Beyond will sail an 11-Night Italy, Turkey & the Greek Isles cruise departing from Rome, with various dates from June to late August 2023. This itinerary includes visits to Sicily, Santorini, Mykonos, Athens, Naples, and an overnight stop in Istanbul, Turkey.

For those interested in exploring Scandinavia, Celebrity Cruises offers a 12-night Best of Scandinavia Cruise departing from Amsterdam on Celebrity Apex on June 25, 2023. This itinerary visits Berlin, Visby, Sweden, Tallinn, Estonia, Helsinki, Finland, Stockholm, Sweden, and features an overnight stop in Copenhagen, Denmark.