Celebrity Cruises’ New Content Series Highlights Officers and Crew

A new online content series from Celebrity Cruises takes viewers behind the scenes to highlight the real-life stories of the fleet’s officers and crew members.

The first episode, debuting on March 8, focuses on International Women’s Day by showcasing the women serving aboard the line’s flagship Celebrity Beyond.

Celebrating Achievements

Celebrity Cruises is going live with a series of 10-minute episodes that shine the spotlight on the achievements of the line’s shipboard leaders and crew, including their career paths and inspirations that led them to a life at sea.

Among those featured in the launch episode is Celebrity’s Captain Kate McCue, the first and only American female captain of a cruise ship.

The content series, called The Tangerine Table, features full episodes that can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook, and short clips of each episode will be available on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The series’ name is taken from the vibrant orange color of Celebrity Cruises’ innovative floating platform called The Magic Carpet, which was introduced on the line’s Edge class vessels. It’s a cantilevered platform that can reach 13 stories above sea level along the ship’s exterior. The venue, a first for the industry, is used as a restaurant and can be lowered to sea level for tendering purposes.

The first episode of the series, which honors International Women’s Day and features Captain McCue, also celebrates other game-changing women staff under the title “SEA it to BE it.”

Celebrity Beyond staff who are highlighted in the episode include First Officer Elizabeth Marami, Kenya’s first female marine pilot and first licensed Chief Officer of Navigation, Executive Pastry Chef Atziri Chavez, a Mexican-born culinary arts master, and Jelena Vukelic, a Serbian-born wine expert who serves as the ship’s Cellar Master.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said, “Our extraordinary officers and crew are the real stars of Celebrity Cruises and it’s high time we shine a light on them and their life on the high seas.”

She added, ”This is an exciting avenue for them to share their stories and by doing so, inspire both our followers and the next generation of mariners along the way.”

From Engine Room to Bridge

According to Celebrity Cruises, which last month became the first cruise line to be included on the Forbes Travel Guide list of star-rated luxury resorts, new episodes will be revealed throughout the year and highlight a wide range of shipboard positions across Celebrity’s fleet, from the engine room to the bridge.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Two additional episodes later in March will feature some of the line’s other captains and a group of Celebrity’s female hotel directors. The Captain’s Chair episode, moderated by Lutoff-Perlo, will introduce a group of Celebrity’s captains, including Vice President of Marine Operations, Captain Manolis Alevropoulos, Captain Dimitris Kafetzis, now serving on Celebrity Beyond and who will join Celebrity Ascent when the new-build launches in late 2023, Captain Matt Karandreas, of Celebrity Summit, and Staff Captain Maria Gotor, of Celebrity Edge.

The episode highlighting the fleet’s women hotel directors, a position considered one of the most high-pressure jobs onboard a cruise ship, will include Niina Hautaniemi, of Celebrity Apex, Danuta Nosidlak, of Celebrity Edge, Andrea Muegge, of Celebrity Millennium, and Deborah Poortier, of Celebrity Constellation.

The cruise line said that, through March, which is Women’s History Month, viewers also can watch short clips of content featuring women employees across the company. These can be seen on Instagram and TikTok.