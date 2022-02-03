Celebrity Cruises Introduces Pre- and Post-Cruise Hotel Program

To provide guests a more streamlined, stress-free experience for their complete vacation, Celebrity Cruises is introducing Hotels by Celebrity. This new program is designed to help guests add a pre- and post-cruise land experience that continues the luxury service they expect aboard Celebrity Cruises.

Hotels by Celebrity

Hotels by Celebrity will go beyond simply helping guests book a place to stay before or after their sailings, with a seamless experience providing access to some of the world’s best hotels at attractive rates in the world’s most beautiful cities and ports Celebrity visits.

According to a press release, this new program offers Celebrity Cruises guests a curated list of 4- and 5-star hotels at exclusive rates, but it is much more than just a place to stay immediately before or after setting sail. The dynamic service will offer the most suitable accommodations to fit a variety of needs: from proximity to local attractions to the number of guests in the traveling party.

Image Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“We’re so excited to offer this new service to all of our guests. Travel is meant to eliminate the stress in our lives, and Hotels by Celebrity makes finding the perfect accommodations easy and luxurious,” said Brian Abel, Celebrity’s Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations. “Now, guests will be assured of comfortable stays that meet their needs as they prepare for their cruise or extend their vacation a little longer.”

Guests will be offered the option to book pre- or post-cruise accommodations after completing a cruise booking. Travel advisors will also be able to access the program when managing reservations for their clients.

At the moment, the program is only available to North American travelers.

Door-to-Door Vacations

Providing access to specially selected hotels and coordinating pre- and post-cruise accommodations is one more step for Celebrity Cruises to help guests create a complete vacation experience.

For Celebrity’s full door-to-door booking experience, guests can also use Flights by Celebrity, the cruise line’s air program, which supports guests by booking air travel at the best rates. Around the clock support is part of the program, and is unimaginably valuable when travel plans may change at the last minute because of poor weather, canceled connections, or flight delays.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

The service allows guests to earn points with their favorite airline, and choose the days and times they want to fly, while simultaneously offering 24/7 travel monitoring and support from Flights by Celebrity Specialists. Should a guest’s journey be impacted by delays or cancellations, the brand’s specialists ensure they are on the next available flight to get to their destination, whether that is reaching their cruise or returning home.

Worth Reading: Best Cruise Ship Hotels Near Major U.S. Homeports

There are no additional booking fees for cruise guests to use the Flights by Celebrity service, and the airfare fees are guaranteed to be the best value. In fact, if guests book through Flights by Celebrity but find a lower fare for the same flight within 24 hours, Celebrity Cruises will credit travelers 110% percent of the difference to spend on board their cruise.

Similar guarantees have not yet been announced for Hotels by Celebrity, but are likely to be part of the program to guarantee the best service and value for all travelers.