Celebrity Cruises Introduces New Retail Experience

Celebrity Cruises has launched “Curators of Style,” a unique initiative designed to enrich the cruising experience by encouraging passengers to express themselves through fashion and lifestyle choices while onboard.

The initiative features a handpicked group of industry innovators, style influencers, and brand visionaries who will guide and inspire passengers through curated experiences available onboard Celebrity Cruises, as well as programming on its website and stateroom TV programming.

Curators of Style Seth Weisser What Goes Around Comes Around (Photo Courtesy: Starboard)

Lisa Bauer, CEO of Starboard, the company behind the initiative and which collaborates with Celebrity Cruises on retail innovation, said Curators of Style will blend high-end design with personalized lifestyle experiences.

“Celebrity’s guests enjoy the elevated design and personalized lifestyle experience the brand offers across their fleet. Now with our Curators of Style, we will further enrich their cruise vacation with inspiring relatable stores as they explore their journeys of self-expression through exciting fashion and lifestyle choices,” she said.

Expert-Led Curators of Style Program

Celebrity Cruises Curators of Style offers passengers a series of immersive experiences and interactions with a diverse group of experts, including one-on-ones.

The lineup includes Seth Weisser, a renowned luxury vintage expert and CEO and co-founder of What Goes Around Comes Around, and Soraya Cedeno, whose Organic Tagua Jewelry promotes eco-friendly and sustainable craftsmanship.

Other contributors include Cora Spearman, who brings a Hawaiian-inspired aesthetic through her sustainable brand Coradorables, and Mary Frances Schaffer, whose namesake brand is renowned for its vibrant, artisanal handbags.

The program also features expertise from the worlds of horology and spirits, with Jack Forster of Citizen watches; Marcy Rudershaussen, Diaego’s Senior Master of Whisky; and Patron’s Zak Doy, who represents the world’s No. 1 spirit brand.

Forster discusses the integration of advanced technology and classic design in timepieces, while Rudershausen and Doy offer guests a deep dive into the world of whisky and spirits.

Celebrity Ascent at Port Everglades, Florida (Photo Credit: Lisa Bronitt)

Starboard has designed the engagements to be educational with onboard events during sailings, such as Celebrate Women-Founded and Destination-Inspired Brands with Spearman and an Immersive Johnnie Walker Tasting with Doy.

“Starboard, our long-time partner, has created an exceptional retail experience for our revolutionary Edge Series, aligning seamlessly with our innovation and refinement of the fleet,” said Keith Lane, senior vice president, hotel operations for Celebrity Cruises. “The results and positive feedback from our guests have fully exceeded our expectations.”

Curators of Style is available on Celebrity Cruises’ new 140,600-gross-ton Celebrity Ascent, the fourth ship in its Edge Series. Its retail space, which spans nearly 9,000 square feet across two decks, features an array of high-end brands, including others outside the Curators of Style collection.

These shops also offer limited-edition products and host unique discovery events. Passengers can also find vacation clothing and accessories from artisanal brands that reflect the culture and heritage of their travel destinations.

Deck 4 on the 3,260-passenger Celebrity Ascent’s retail space combines beauty, fashion, resort wear, watches, spirits, and Celebrity-branded goods, while Deck 5 employs the ship’s Luxury District.

Additionally, the shops include a selection of luxury beauty products, from essential skincare to the latest formulations by renowned brands like Chanel and Dior.

Celebrity Ascent is currently exploring Italy, Greece, and Turkey on a 12-night voyage that departed from homeport Barcelona on May 6. The ship will offer a series of roundtrip and one-way cruises with home bases in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, and Piraeus (Athens), Greece, through October.