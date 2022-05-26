Celebrity Cruises Enlists The Help Of Its Captains In Greece

With its rich Greek heritage, there is no surprise that Celebrity Cruises has several ships operating between the beautiful Greek Islands. And what’s better than asking a local what to do when the ships come into ports such as Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, and Katakolon.

The Miami-based cruise has enlisted the help of its Captains for a series of “Captain-Curated” shore excursions. Offered onboard any of the Celebrity cruise ships sailing in Greece this summer 2022, the tours are designed so that guests can experience the destinations like a local.

Through the Eyes of the Captains

Guests sailing onboard any of the five Celebrity cruise ships around the Greek Isles this summer will be able to enjoy a special treat. Whether onboard Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Apex, or Celebrity Edge, a Captain-Curated” shore excursions program will be available to them.

Founded in 1988 by the Chandris family of Greece, Celebrity Cruises is still rooted in its Greek origins today, with 70% of marine officers, including more than 40 Captains and Chief Engineers, hailing from Greece.

“What a dream come true for our guests to experience one of the world’s most breathtaking regions through the people who know it best – our Captains, who either grew up in Greece or have spent their career sailing to and visiting its ports,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity Cruises has a proud Greek heritage and Greece holds a special place in our hearts that we are now uniquely sharing with our guests.

Guests will be spoiled for choice during the limited capacity experiences. The options include visiting a family-owned olive mill, discovering hidden culinary gems, including the best spot for gyros, or taking in the best panoramic vistas.

Iconic destinations and hidden gems

Besides sailing to some of the world’s most famous historic destinations, including Olympia and Athens, Celebrity has done its best to combine the destinations it visits with a hidden gem to create the Captain’s perfect day in port.

Guests will experience the history of Rhodes, and the island is known for its tradition in pottery and ceramic. During the Captain curated tour, guests can even try their hands at the art of pottery making themselves. Other options include visiting the distilleries and wineries of Nafplio and Corfu.

Photo Credit: Nazar Skladanyi / Shutterstock.com

The picturesque seaside town of Chania, Crete, where guests will head to the waterfront for a guided walk through the Old Town, admiring beautiful Venetian and Ottoman architecture cast against its 14th-century harbor.

In Katakolon, the gateway to Olympia, guests will enjoy local delicacies at a family-owned olive mill, make their own Greek salad with freshly cut ingredients and tzatziki, and try to wrap their own pita souvlaki.

Five ships in Greece this summer

Celebrity Cruises will deploy five ships to Greece this summer. Celebrity Beyond will sail a series of 10-night cruises that call in Greece, Italy, Malta, and Spain. Celebrity Constellation sails several cruises in the western Mediterranean, including stops in Greece and Turkey from Ravenna, Italy.

Celebrity Reflection cruises a series of Italy, Turkey, Croatia & Greek Islands cruises with a wide variety of ports of call. Celebrity Apex has three cruises towards the end of summer that will call in Greece.

This summer, Celebrity Edge sails several 7 Night Italy & Greek Islands cruises that include calls to Santorini, Rhodes, and Mykonos.