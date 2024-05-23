Celebrity Cruises Enhances Luxury Suite Experience

Celebrity Cruises has announced a series of premium and personalized enhancements to The Retreat, its luxury suite experience. The new features include dedicated suite butlers, shore excursion help, and private excursion escorts.

“At The Retreat, the world really does revolve around our guests,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “We collected extensive feedback from past guests, loyalty members, and our trade partners to inform how The Retreat experiences are being reimagined to continue exceeding vacation expectations by delivering on the amenities and experiences Celebrity Cruises guests value most.”

The new enhancements include access to dedicated butlers accessible through Butler Chat for faster communication, as well as a dedicated shore excursions expert to assist guests in planning activities and ensuring smooth transfers at Celebrity’s ports of call.

Celebrity Cruises Elevates Edge Villa Living Room (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Introduced as the Destination Experience Specialist, this crew member will help maximize guests’ time on shore, while suite-to-car butler escorts are available for customized Private Journeys excursions. Guests can also enjoy the comfort of The Retreat Lounge, or Michael’s Club on Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse, and Celebrity Reflection, before embarking on excursions.

The culinary offerings at Luminae, the exclusive restaurant for suite guests, have also been enhanced with new signature dishes created by renowned French Chef Daniel Boulud, owner of the flagship Daniel restaurant in New York City. The restaurant will also feature a rotating dinner and dessert menu.

For guests of Royal Suites and above, in-suite dining has also been upgraded with complimentary specialty dining, including lunch, and a personalized complimentary stocked minibar.

Additional amenities for these categories also include complimentary laundry service, unlimited pressings, and access to SEA Thermal Suite on Celebrity Edge Class ships and the Persian Garden on Millennium and Solstice Class ships.

At certain ports of call, Royal Suite guests and above can also extend their stay on board until mid-afternoon with lunch at Luminare before departure.

Suite Amenities Enhance Luxury Experience on Celebrity Cruises

The Retreat on Celebrity Cruises will continue to provide a range of exclusive amenities for passengers who book suites, which begin with the stylish studio Sky Suites, ranging from 254 to 362 square feet, and extend to the two-bedroom Iconic Suite on the Celebrity Edge, which just began its maiden voyage in Alaska.

This suite, the largest in Celebrity’s fleet, offers panoramic views and spans nearly 2,000 feet across its interior and 689 square feet on its private terrace.

The suite experience for all guests booked in these categories begins with pre-cruise concierge services, priority check-in and departure, priority luggage drop-off and delivery, and priority tendering at select ports.

Celebrity Cruises Luminae (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Food and beverage amenities for The Retreat include an Unlimited Premium Drink Package; full in-suite breakfast, lunch, and dinner service; a minibar stocked daily with soda, water, and beer; and afternoon tea hosted at The Retreat or Michael’s Club.

Aqua Sky Suite guests also receive an option to dine in the holistic Blu restaurant, and Royal Suites and above also receive dinner each night and lunch on sea days, two complimentary bottles of premium spirits or wine, and premium in-suite coffee.

Additional special touches for suite guests include a welcome bottle of bubbly, a premium Wi-Fi package, premium towels and robes, a pillow menu, and a Cashmere Mattress with premium bedding. Higher-tier guests also receive complimentary sleepwear.