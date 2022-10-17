Celebrity Cruises Ends Successful Summer in Boston

Celebrity Summit departed Boston on Saturday, October 15, concluding a successful summer season from “The City on a Hill” after offering 10-12 night sailings along the highly desirable northeastern coast of the United States and into southeastern Canada.

Boston welcomed a variety of cruise lines throughout the summer, and Celebrity Cruises plans even more sailings from the city next year.

Boston Cruises Wrapping Up Fall Season

The Millennium-class Celebrity Summit has left Boston and is now sailing a 12-night one-way repositioning cruise, visiting Bermuda, St. Lucia, Grenada, Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire before arriving in Miami on Thursday, October 27, where the ship will be homeported for the winter season.

This concludes the ship’s first ever season homeporting in Boston. The late-season deployment included four 10-12 night itineraries that cruised the Northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada.

“Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“Having grown up in New England, this area is near and dear to my heart and having our guests experience the stunning scenery onboard the exquisite Celebrity Summit has brought me a lot of joy.”

Photo Credit: Mike Van Moonlight / Shutterstock

Highlights of these cruises have included stunning historical explorations of the region, unique culinary tastes, and exquisite fall foliage scenery.

“I want to personally thank the City of Boston and the Massachusetts Port Authority for their support this season,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “They have been strategic partners of Celebrity Cruises for years and their advocacy on our behalf is a major reason why we see Boston as being a homeport for years to come.”

In addition to Celebrity Cruises, other cruise lines that have offered amazing itineraries from Boston this year include Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean International, Princess Cruises, TUI Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and more.

Flynn Cruiseport Boston, located in South Boston and named after former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn, has welcomed cruising with open arms in 2022. While the season still has a few weeks left with sailings into November, a total of 126 ships from 19 different cruise lines have used the port this year.

Cruise tourism brings great benefits to the economy in Boston and overall in Massachusetts, supporting 2,200 jobs and an annual economic impact of $135.5 million, and outstanding boon for local hotels, restaurants, retailers, tour guides, attractions, and more.

Celebrity Summit to Return in 2023

Celebrity Cruises first started calling Boston in 1990, and after this year’s very successful season, the ship will return in 2023.

“We are nearing the close of a terrific cruise season here in Boston, where we not only welcomed thousands of passengers back to Flynn Cruiseport Boston, but also hosted Celebrity Summit as a homeport ship for the first time,” said Lisa Wieland, Massport CEO.

“I want to thank Lisa Lutoff-Perlo and Celebrity for their support over the years, and we look forward to working with them to provide our passengers excellent service next season.”

Photo Credit: Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com

Celebrity Summit will be homeporting in Boston again from August to October 2023, offering guests 11-night itineraries up the Eastern Coastline, visiting Maine – including a brand-new port Rockland – before reaching Canada, where visitors can indulge in the French flavors and culture of la capitale nationale with an overnight port of call in Quebec.

Earlier in the summer, Celebrity Summit will homeport from New York, offering 7-night roundtrip Bermuda getaways, as well as a pair of special Iceland sailings when the ship repositions to Boston in August.

The 90,940-gross-ton vessel can accommodate 2,158 guests at double occupancy and as many as 2,218 passengers when fully booked. The ship originally entered service with Celebrity Cruises in 2001, but underwent a complete $500 million bow-to-stern renovation and revitalization in 2019 to bring guests nothing but the best in style and service for years to come.