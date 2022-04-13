Celebrity Cruises Details ‘goop At Sea’ Cruise on Edge-Class Vessel

This summer, Celebrity Cruises will be setting off on a wellness voyage as it announces an extension of the partnership with goop-founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

The celebrity actress is the go-to well-being advisor for the cruise line and will continue this role for the upcoming goop at sea cruise from Barcelona onboard the cruise line’s newest cruise ship, Celebrity Beyond.

The voyage will consist of transformative experiences and sessions led by goop’s wellness practitioners. Also, goop founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow will be appearing on the 9-night Italian Riviera & France sailing departing from Barcelona on September 24, 2022.

Celebrity Cruises & Gwyneth Paltrow Present ‘goop At Sea’

goop is a lifestyle brand that includes goop products such as a skin-care line, a vitamins program, an artisanal collection of fragrances, fashion essentials, and more.

Gwyneth Paltrow launched the company in 2008 as a weekly newsletter and which now includes experts who have mentored her throughout her life, along with new ideas about where to shop, eat, and stay.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises and goop have been in a partnership since early 2020, when the cruise line started selling goop products, and Paltrow began acting as the cruise line’s well-being advisor. That partnership will now be extended to a special ‘goop At Sea’ cruise where guests can exercise their inner well-being.

“Nowhere is more rejuvenating than the open sea, and Celebrity Beyond has been designed by a dream team of contemporary, inspiring icons to give guests endless opportunities to disconnect from the world – while they simultaneously reconnect with the world around them,” said Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer.

“goop is the perfect partner for us to collaborate with to capture this therapeutic essence of the ocean in a relevant and meaningful way for our target audience.”

What is ‘goop At Sea’?

The Celebrity Beyond cruise, which leaves Barcelona on September 24, 2022, will sail to the Italian and French Riviera and feature a live interview by Gwyneth Paltrow with a top wellness expert. She will also answer audience questions.

There will be several interactive goop practitioner-led sessions focused on enhancing the mind, body, and soul; the ship will feature nourishment from the inside out through exclusive pop-up experiences, including tastings, product trials, massages, and Goop curated gifts and surprises.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The program will only be available to guests who book suite accommodations in The Retreat on Celebrity Beyond.

“Travel can be such a meaningful part of well-being and a curious approach to life,” said Kiki Koroshetz, goop’s VP of content. “Our partnership with Celebrity Cruises has been focused on the intersection of exploration and wellness. We’ve been fortunate to bring some brilliant experts and teachers onboard, literally, and this new adventure—a mix of discovery and restoration—will be a wholly unique experience.”

Celebrity Beyond

After Celebrity Edge and Apex, Celebrity Beyond is the third Celebrity Cruises Edge-class ship. The Edge-class of ships has been awarded numerous prizes and awards since Celebrity Edge first took to sea in 2018. The ship manages to capture endless ocean views from anywhere onboard with its innovative design.

Render Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The 130,818 gross tons cruise ship, which has space for 3,260 guests, will be sailing for the first time at the end of this month, April 27, from Southampton in the UK.

The 10-night Western Europe cruise will take guests to La Rochelle, France; Bilbao, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Cadiz, Malaga, and Palma De Mallorca, Spain, before arriving in her homeport, Barcelona.

The fourth Edge-class cruise ship, Celebrity Ascent, will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023. Celebrity Cruises has another Edge-class cruise ship on order, although the delivery date for that ship is unknown as of yet.