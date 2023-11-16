Celebrity Cruises Details 2025-26 Itineraries Across the Fleet

Celebrity Cruises has announced worldwide itineraries for the 2025-2026 season, with bookings opening soon for outstanding destinations. Included are the bookings for the newly announced Celebrity Xcel, debuting in November 2025.

Celebrity Cruises Sailing Worldwide in 2025-2026

Celebrity Cruises is taking guests across the globe in 2025 and 2026, visiting iconic destinations from the Caribbean to Europe to Asia to South America and even to Antarctica. In total, the cruise line is offering more than 800 sailings to more than 290 destinations in 72 countries.

“We’ve placed our incredible ships in every corner of the world for guests to experience iconic places, take a short break to rejuvenate or explore stunning cultural and historic landmarks,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

“Our 2025-2026 season is filled with opportunities to experience multiple countries through our Caribbean and European programs, visit bucket list destinations with sailings like our immersive Japan program and more. Celebrity’s future vacation options are endless.”

Diversity in Europe

During 2025 and 2026, Celebrity Cruises will feature seven ships from different homeports for passengers to immerse themselves in the culture, history, art, scenery, and culinary distinctiveness of Europe.

Celebrity Apex will return for another season from Southampton, offering Arctic Circle and Norwegian fjord itineraries for cool getaways, while her sister Edge-class ship, Celebrity Ascent, will offer classic Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome.

Celebrity Equinox will also be sailing in the Mediterranean, with itineraries lining up with Celebrity Ascent for back-to-back options for even longer, more engaging itineraries, including the Italian Riviera, Greek Isles, France, Spain, Portugal, Montenegro, and more.

Celebrity Ascent Cruise Ship

Of special note will be the mini-season of special offerings onboard Celebrity Silhouette in July and August 2025. Just four 7-night cruises will set sail from Reykjavik and circumnavigate Iceland, cruising alongside breathtaking scenery and visiting a new port of call, Djúpivogur, with its famous black sand beaches.

Celebrity Eclipse will be sailing from Amsterdam and offering northern European and Scandinavian itineraries, while Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Constellation will offer Greece, Turkey, and Italian itineraries, including Holy Land options in the winter season of 2026.

European cruises are on sale now, and guests who book early will have the best selection of itineraries, ships, dates, and departure ports.

Caribbean Getaways

For travelers interested in tropical destinations, nine Celebrity Cruises ships will be sailing from four Florida homeports in the popular winter 2025-2026 season, followed by three ships during the summer months for relaxing getaways.

Of particular note will be Celebrity Xcel making her Caribbean debut in November 2025 with 7-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale, including stops in the Bahamas, Mexico, the Virgin Islands, and other top Caribbean ports.

Celebrity Beyond will be the first Celebrity ship ever to sail year-round from Miami, with 7-night class Eastern Caribbean itineraries. Meanwhile, Celebrity Ascent will offer longer 10- and 11-night options, including Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean sailings.

Celebrity Beyond Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: NAPA / Shutterstock)

Western Caribbean destinations are not forgotten, as Celebrity Apex will be the first Edge-class ship to sail from Port Canaveral and Celebrity Constellation will be returning to Tampa, both offering 7-night cruises to Key West, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, and Belize.

Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Eclipse will also offer 6- and 8-night Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, with Southern, Eastern, and Western Caribbean itineraries all on offer.

Finally, for guests who may not have as much time or just want a quicker getaway, Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Summit are poised to offer 3- and 4-night itineraries featuring visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Caribbean sailings will open first on December 5, 2023, while later voyages will open for booking in February 2024.

Celebrity Sailings in Asia

For travelers interested in venturing to the Far East, Celebrity Cruises will be offering two ships with 12-night itineraries in Asia. Celebrity Millennium will be cruising deep into the Land of the Rising Sun with immersive Japan itineraries, including departures that coincide with popular regional festivals. The ship will also set sail from Seoul, South Korea for four itineraries.

Celebrity Millennium Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock)

In the meantime, Celebrity Solstice will be sailing southern Asia with itineraries to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Thailand, exploring the area’s unique cuisine, outstanding culture, and amazing local ambiance. Overnight stays in Hanoi, Hong Kong, and Bangkok will give guests extra time to explore.

Asian itineraries will open for reservations on December 12, 2023.

Classic Alaska

Alaska remains a bucket-list travel destination for many adventurous souls, and there is no better way to visit the Last Frontier than aboard a cruise ship. Celebrity Edge will be sailing from Seattle and visiting top Alaskan ports, while Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit will both offer more detailed one-way northbound and southbound itineraries between Vancouver, Canada and Seward, Alaska.

The cruise line is also offering Cruisetour experiences for guests, allowing pre- and post-cruise extensions for deeper exploration of the Alaskan interior. Guests looking to book Alaska can do so as early as November 28.

Furthest Afield

Finally, for the most exotic destinations of all, Celebrity Edge will be sailing Australia and New Zealand, while Celebrity Equinox will offer cruises from Buenos Aires, Argentina – a departure point that will permit lucky travelers to see Antarctica, Chile, Uruguay, and the Falkland Islands.

Australia cruises will open for reservations on November 28, while South America and Iceland trips will become available from December 5.