Celebrity Cruises Debuts Holiday Windows at Saks Fifth Avenue

Enjoying holiday light displays, themed windows, tree lightings, and other decorations is a seasonal tradition for many, and Celebrity Cruises has joined the celebration at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. The travel-themed windows showcase new and amazing venues aboard the Edge Series ships, and Le Voyage by Chef Daniel Boulud, debuting on Celebrity Beyond next year.

Holiday Windows Excite Travelers

Saks Fifth Avenue is a long way from winter’s popular cruise destinations, but the beautifully decorated, themed windows at this luxury retailer draw millions of eager visitors every holiday season.

“The partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue is the first-of-its-kind for the cruise industry and very special to Celebrity,” said Michael Scheiner, chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises. “It’s an exciting and important way for us to show up in unique ways in locations our guests are visiting. This will be one of many firsts in the upcoming year for the brand.”

Daniel Boulud stands in front of Saks Fifth Avenue’s famed holiday window display (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

This year, eager travelers and holiday window watchers can get a glimpse of two of Celebrity Cruises’ most innovative and exciting venues at Saks Fifth Avenue. The first is the Eden window, inspired by the transformative environment of this iconic space and the dramatic performances it hosts.

Eden is a creative combination of culinary and entertainment offerings that evolves from chill, relaxing mornings to playful, exciting afternoons to wonderful, dramatic evenings. This three-story space in completely encased in glass, offering unparalleled views of the ocean, alfresco seating for intimate dining, and over 11,800 square feet of event space. Every level includes lookout points and a meandering path to explore this calm and centering space.

With cooking classes, wine-tasting seminars, and immersive performances, Eden is quickly becoming a favorite spot for all passengers on Celebrity Cruises. The space is available exclusively onboard the Edge Series ships – Celebrity Edge which debuted in 2018, followed by Celebrity Apex in 2020, and soon to be joined by Celebrity Beyond in 2022.

Photo Via: Celebrity Cruises

The second Saks Fifth Avenue themed window showcases Le Voyage by Chef Daniel Boulud, debuting on Celebrity Beyond when she sets sail in April 2022. The window is inspired by the inviting warm glow and intimate and upscale feel of Boulud’s first signature restaurant at sea.

Travel is the inspiration for innovative dishes, and the globally-inspired flavors Boulud has infused into the menu will transport guests to the very places that inspired their creations.

Le Voyage is a specialty dining option serving lunch and dinner, and is only available on Celebrity Beyond. The restaurant also features an award-winning wine cellar, and sommeliers will pair the perfect wine to accompany every dish passengers choose.

“Celebrity Beyond is the third ship in our award-winning Edge Series which disrupted the cruise industry, and we wanted to celebrate her by doing something unique,” said Scheiner.

The holiday windows are on display now and will run through January 1, 2022.