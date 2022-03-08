Celebrity Cruises Celebrates Women in Cruise Leadership

Celebrity Cruises is celebrating International Women’s Day – March 8 – in grand style as the cruise line announces that fully 32% of its bridge officers are female. To emphasize the inclusion of women in the upper ranks of the Celebrity fleet, the cruise line is changing its global “X” logo to “XX” on its social media channels in honor of the female chromosome.

International Women’s Day 2022

Celebrity Cruise’s high percentage of female officers is significant as in the cruise industry overall, fewer than 2% of mariners are women.

The cruise line has often made maritime history for its progressive thinking and barrier-breaking initiatives with respect to gender. In 2015, President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo appointed Captain Kate McCue as the first – and still only – American female captain, starting an intentional effort by the brand to attract more women to the industry and into leadership roles across its 14-vessel fleet.

For International Women’s Day 2022, Celebrity Cruises is adopting the “XX” logo – representative of the female chromosomal makeup – on its social media channels. Celebrating all those who identify as female, this symbolic display supports this year’s #BreakTheBias international theme.

The “XX” logo was also projected onto the new Edge-class Celebrity Beyond, under final construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. When Captain Kate maneuvers Celebrity Beyond from the shipyard next month, she will become the first female captain to start up a mega cruise ship and the first female captain to “take out” a ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in its 160-year shipbuilding history.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Celebrity Cruises will be changing their iconic X logo to “XX” in honor of the female chromosome, the new logo is projected onto the side of their newest ship, Celebrity Beyond on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Saint-Nazaire Cedex, France. (Thomas Padilla/AP Images for Celebrity Cruises)

In leading Celebrity Beyond, Captain Kate will be surrounded by an accomplished nine-person bridge team, including four female officers: Chief Officer Rachel Arnold (UK); Second Officer Dionysia Giapappa (Greece); Third Officer Gifty Adu Gyamfi (Ghana); and Third Officer Antonina Kolodziejczyk (Poland).

“Looking back at how far we’ve come in six years is quite extraordinary, and speaks volumes to the leadership and shared vision of the talented men and women I work with every day,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “Now, we have incredible women from 19 countries and at all levels of maritime leadership to encourage girls to consider this awe-inspiring industry that opens up the world with the transformative power of travel.”

Celebrity Cruises Breaking Gender Barriers

Celebrity Cruises has long been a champion of female mariners. On International Women’s Day 2020, the first all-female bridge and officer team made up of 26 women representing 16 different countries, led by Captain Kate, departed on a history-making sailing on board Celebrity Edge.

Then, on June 26, 2021, Captain Kate led the Celebrity fleet – and the industry – back into operation when Celebrity Edge became the first cruise ship to sail with guests from a U.S. port in more than a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

“Being a part of this movement, and standing beside my fellow officers both male and female, is definitely an accomplishment I’m extremely proud of,” said Captain Kate McCue. “One of my greatest joys is to be able to pay it forward both by example and with opportunities for well-deserving individuals who previously may not have had chances to get their foot in the door.”

“I truly believe that if you can sea it, you can be it,” said McCue, who has definitely broken the bias of the male-dominated ranks of cruise ship officers.

About International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is a movement to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of bias, and encourage greater gender equality. The day has been celebrated since 1911, and is acknowledged globally with different celebrations, activities, and events to note the accomplishments all women have made and to promote further progress in gender inclusivity.

With such strides as Celebrity Cruises is making, there is sure to be much more “XX” celebration throughout the cruise line and other cruise lines in years to come.