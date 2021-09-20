Celebrity Cruises Cancels Select Sailings for Three Ships

Despite Celebrity Cruises moving ahead with resuming cruise operations, the situation around the world remains fluid, and that includes Asia. The cruise line has sent a letter to guests about cruise cancellations for ships scheduled to sail the region and transatlantic voyages.

Celebrity Cruises Cancellations

Celebrity Cruises has informed guests and travel agents of cancellations for sailings in Asia and transatlantic voyages impacting three vessels. In Asia, Celebrity Soltice will be affected with departures from January 2, 2022, through April 24, 2022. Two transatlantic voyages are also impacted for Celebrity Infinity’s April 2 departure and Celebrity Silhouette’s November 1, 2021 cruise.

The cancellations are due to the uncertainty in parts of Asia, so the sailings are cancelled out of an abundance of caution. This also comes as Royal Caribbean shifted Wonder of the Seas debut from China to Florida, and Costa Cruises is also moving Costa Venezia from China to Turkey.

Photo Credit: JJava Designs / Shutterstock.com

Guests impacted by the further cancellations can be moved to another Celebrity cruise, a 125% future cruise credit, or a full refund. Guests can also choose to keep their vacation on the same vessel and destination by rescheduling for a 2022/23 sailing within four weeks of the original scheduled departure.

The reschedule option need to be chosen by September. If not, guests will automatically have the future cruise credit option for use by April 30, 2022, on a cruise that departs on or before December 31, 2022. All the details are provided in the letter that was sent to guests on September 15:

Celebrity Solstice was initially scheduled to offer a range of itineraries between Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan. Still, now the ship’s first sailing will depart on May 6, 2022, to kick off its Alaska season out of Seattle.

Celebrity Infinity was originally set to depart Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 2, 2022 on a 13-day voyage ending in Portugal. The ship will now begin sailings from Lisbon, Portugal, on April 15, 2022. The vessel will still head across the Atlantic but with no guests on board.

Celebrity Silhouette, which is currently offering UK domestic cruises out of Southampton, will no longer offer its November 1 11-night transatlantic sailing leaving the UK for Fort Lauderdale in Florida. It seems the ship will also still sail across the Atlantic but with no guests on board.

The cruise line has already resumed some operations, including in the U.S. and Europe. Protocols are also being adapter depending on where each ship sails from.