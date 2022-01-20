Celebrity Cruises Cancels 29 Sailings as Ship Relocated to the Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises has decided to relocate the Celebrity Infinity cruise ship from Europe to the Caribbean, resulting in cancellations. Guests and travel agents were informed of the change in a letter sent out on January 20, 2022.

Celebrity Infinity Shifts to the Caribbean

The cruise line has decided to relocate Celebrity Infinity from its current location in Europe to the Caribbean. As a result, the scheduled Meditteranean sailings from April 15, 2022, through November 28, 2022, are being cancelled. The ship will move to offer seven-day cruises in the Caribbean during the summer and fall of 2022.

Celebrity Cruises said in a letter to booked guests, “We are reaching out to provide an update on the status of your 2022 cruise vacation. Celebrity Cruises is pleased to announce we will be relocating Celebrity Infinity from Europe to the Caribbean. As a result, we will be canceling all Celebrity Infinity Mediterranean sailings currently scheduled to depart April 15, 2022 through November 28, 2022. This will allow us to open new 7-night Caribbean cruises for sale in the Summer and Fall months.”

Despite the cruise line surprisingly saying that it was “pleased to announce,” it will be a huge disappointment to guests that were looking forward to cruising safely in the Mediterranean. Celebrity did not give a reason for the relocation but did say thank you as it continues to work through the unique circumstances.

Twenty-nine sailings are being cancelled for the Celebrity Infinity, starting from its April 15 nine-night Spain and Portugal cruises to the November 18 10-night Canaries voyage. The vessel was scheduled to offer a range of different itineraries, and 15 of those were set to be week-long itineraries, including visits to Croatia, Montenegro and Greece.

Impacted Cruisers

Guests are offered options to make up for their cancelled cruise by being re-accommodated on another sailing in Europe or receiving a full refund. Celebrity’s Lift & Shift option comes into play with guests being allowed to move their exciting vacation plans to specified Mediterranean sailing on the Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Constellation, or Celebrity Reflection. Anyone booked on the transatlantic sailing may also Lift & Shift to another crossing.

Here are the compensation options that were provided to travel agents regarding guests impacted by the Celebrity Infinity cancellations:

Any pre-purchased shore excursions or onboard packages through Celebrity Cruises will be refunded to the original payment form. It’s also the same for any flights booked through the cruise line.

This news follows the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship, which also recently had select sailings cancelled. The vessel had three Pacific Costa cruises removed, which resulted in the ship remaining on hold slightly longer.